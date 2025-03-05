How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

A crucial top-four clash awaits Nottingham Forest and Manchester City at the City Ground early Saturday morning.

Neither side expected this match to mean what it means to their current seasons when they designed their plans for the 2024-25 Premier League campaigns.

WATCH – Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City

Nuno Espirito Santo’s Forest finished one spot above the relegation zone last season. They enter Week 28 in third, six points back of second-place Arsenal and a point ahead of four-time defending champions Manchester City.

Yes, that’s right — Man City are not just 20 points off the title pace, they are fourth and no certainty to return to the UEFA Champions League. Their 47 points are one off fifth, three off sixth, and only five above 10th place on the table.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 7:30am ET Saturday

Venue: The City Ground — Nottingham

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch online via NBC.com

Nottingham Forest team news, focus

OUT: Carlos Miguel (thigh)

Manchester City team news, focus

OUT: John Stones (thigh), Rodri (torn ACL - MORE), Manuel Akanji (muscular), Manuel Akanji (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Oscar Bobb (fitness)

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City prediction

This is the exact type of game that’s often troubled City this season, as Forest’s enthusiastic low block and even more ready counter attack are a danger to City’s frailties in defensive transition. City beat Forest 3-0 in the reverse fixture, but a pair of early goals really influenced the champs’ ability to play away from Forest’s strengths. The first stanza of this game will tell us a lot about where it’ll finish. City are coming off a rare week away, and that feels like a difference maker. Forest 1-3 Man City.