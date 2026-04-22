How to watch Sunderland vs Nottingham Forest live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Nottingham Forest are perhaps one win away from securing their place in next season’s Premier League, and they Tricky Trees will try all but officially avoid relegation on Friday (3 pm ET) when they face Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

WATCH — Sunderland vs Nottingham Forest

Vitor Pereira’s side has clawed its way to within a few points of safety by going unbeaten in their last five PL games (2W-3D-0L) while simultaneously reaching the semifinals of the Europa League, where they will face fellow PL side Aston Villa over two legs beginning next week. Before the unbeaten run began, Nottingham Forest sat 17th in the table, only above the relegation line by way of goal difference. Fast-forward six weeks, and the gap is now five points with five games left to play.

Sunderland achieved their top objective weeks and maybe even months ago: a second season in the top flight after eight years adrift in the Championship and League One. Regis Le Bris’ side was well positioned in the European race until the start of 2026 before they hit a rougher patch, but the hard work had been done and the Black Cats sit comfortably mid-table (11th) with 46 points and still an outside shot at qualifying for Europe if they finish the season well.

For live updates and highlights throughout Sunderland vs Nottingham Forest, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Sunderland vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3 pm ET Friday (April 24)

Venue: Stadium of Light — Sunderland

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch on USA

Sunderland team news, focus

OUT: Romaine Mundle (thigh), Simon Moore (wrist) | QUESTIONABLE: Omar Alderete (undisclosed), Bertrand Traore (knee), Nilson Angulo (undisclosed), Jocelin Ta Bi (ankle)

Nottingham Forest team news, focus

OUT: Callum Hudson-Odoi (thigh), Willy Boly (knee), Nicola Savona (knee), John Victor (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Murillo (thigh), Dan Ndoye (knock)

Sunderland vs Nottingham Forest prediction

Forest already struggled to created enough scoring chances (fourth-fewest goals in the PL - 36 in 33 games) before winger Callum Hudson-Odoi was lost for the rest of the season. At the same time, Sunderland are a nightmare to play against and don’t give you any freebies, especially at home. Sunderland 1-0 Nottingham Forest.