How to watch West Ham vs Newcastle live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction

Nuno Espirito Santo is in desperate need of a win, something his new side West Ham United have not experienced since August, when Newcastle United visit the London Stadium on Sunday morning.

The Irons have claimed just a single point since Espirito Santo replaced Graham Potter in late September, and they’ve only claimed four in total this season. The Londoners are four points back of 17th place and have been out-scored 12-3 across a 1D-5L run in the Premier League.

WATCH — West Ham v Newcastle

Eddie Howe’s Magpies are not struggling like West Ham but they’ve been inconsistent in the Premier League, still seeking their first back-to-back wins. They can slay that particular demon on Sunday if they build on Week 9’s 2-1 home win over Fulham.

Newcastle have won three-straight matches, though, across all competitions. as the Fulham win is sandwiched between a 3-0 home win over Benfica in the UEFA Champions League and Wednesday’s 2-0 victory vs Spurs in the League Cup fourth round. But all of those matches have been at home; Newcastle are just 3D-1L away from St. James’ Park in the Premier League.

For live updates and highlights throughout West Ham vs Newcastle, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch West Ham vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9am ET Sunday

Venue: The London Stadium — East London

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

West Ham team news, focus

OUT: Oliver Scarles (shoulder), George Earthy (thigh), Konstantinos Mavropanos (thigh), Niclas Fullkrug (thigh)

Newcastle team news, focus

OUT: Yoane Wissa (knee), Tino Livramento (knee), Lewis Hall (thigh), Harrison Ashby (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Sven Botman (head laceration), William Osula (ankle)

West Ham vs Newcastle prediction

Matter-of-fact West Ham have been that poor this season, thanks for asking. The Irons have already conceded 20 goals in the league and fans are hoping that Espirito Santo finds the right recipe for his midfield and helps both his defense and his forwards. Newcastle, however, have one of the best midfield trios in the world, so it won’t be easy even if the Irons get it right. West Ham 1-3 Newcastle.