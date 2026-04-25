Kai Havertz injury news: Arsenal forward limps off with apparent muscular injury

Kai Havertz’s injury issues flared up again Saturday as the Arsenal forward limped off the pitch against Newcastle at the Emirates Stadium.

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The German sank to the turf inside the center circle and appeared to get treatment on his upper right leg in what could be a groin injury.

Havertz, 26, was replaced by Viktor Gyokeres in the 34th minute.

He has five goals and three assists in 19 appearances totaling just 835 minutes this season.

Kai Havertz injury news, history

Havertz played just 30 minutes in a 1-0 win at Manchester United in Week 1, suffering a knee injury that kept him out of the 18 until Week 19.

He then missed three of the next four games before returning with two hour-plus stints in wins over Leeds and Sunderland, but suffered a muscle injury and sat out the rest of Febtuary.

Havertz scored against Chelsea in the League Cup semifinal and assisted against Southampton in their FA Cup quarterfinal exit. He’s also been effective in Arsenal’s Champions League run with three goals and an assist in five appearances — not one longer than 45 minutes.

He missed three months late last season with a hamstring injury after piling up the most minutes during his Premier League career during his first season with the Gunners (2023-24).