Kai Havertz injury news: Arsenal forward limps off with apparent muscular injury

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Colorado Rockies at New York Mets
Rockies-Mets game is postponed by rain, setting up a doubleheader on Sunday
SX 2026 Rd 15 Philadelphia 450 Hunter Lawrence 01.jpg
Hunter Lawrence remains unaffected as Supercross points reset for the fourth time in 2026
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Football: Fiesta Bowl-Miami vs Mississippi
2026 NFL Draft Day Two Recap: 49ers select De’Zhaun Stribling, Browns stop Denzel Boston’s slide

Top Clips

nbc_nba_okcrecap_260425.jpg
Williams’ health pivotal for Thunder’s title hopes
nbc_nba_hourecap_260425.jpg
Udoka sounds off on Rockets’ ‘horrendous’ mistakes
nbc_nba_bosphirecap_260425.jpg
76ers must keep applying pressure on Celtics

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Colorado Rockies at New York Mets
Rockies-Mets game is postponed by rain, setting up a doubleheader on Sunday
SX 2026 Rd 15 Philadelphia 450 Hunter Lawrence 01.jpg
Hunter Lawrence remains unaffected as Supercross points reset for the fourth time in 2026
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Football: Fiesta Bowl-Miami vs Mississippi
2026 NFL Draft Day Two Recap: 49ers select De’Zhaun Stribling, Browns stop Denzel Boston’s slide

Top Clips

nbc_nba_okcrecap_260425.jpg
Williams’ health pivotal for Thunder’s title hopes
nbc_nba_hourecap_260425.jpg
Udoka sounds off on Rockets’ ‘horrendous’ mistakes
nbc_nba_bosphirecap_260425.jpg
76ers must keep applying pressure on Celtics

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Kai Havertz injury news: Arsenal forward limps off with apparent muscular injury

  
Published April 25, 2026 01:15 PM

Kai Havertz’s injury issues flared up again Saturday as the Arsenal forward limped off the pitch against Newcastle at the Emirates Stadium.

MORE — Arsenal lead Newcastle, live updates

The German sank to the turf inside the center circle and appeared to get treatment on his upper right leg in what could be a groin injury.

Havertz, 26, was replaced by Viktor Gyokeres in the 34th minute.

He has five goals and three assists in 19 appearances totaling just 835 minutes this season.

Kai Havertz injury news, history

Havertz played just 30 minutes in a 1-0 win at Manchester United in Week 1, suffering a knee injury that kept him out of the 18 until Week 19.

He then missed three of the next four games before returning with two hour-plus stints in wins over Leeds and Sunderland, but suffered a muscle injury and sat out the rest of Febtuary.

Havertz scored against Chelsea in the League Cup semifinal and assisted against Southampton in their FA Cup quarterfinal exit. He’s also been effective in Arsenal’s Champions League run with three goals and an assist in five appearances — not one longer than 45 minutes.

He missed three months late last season with a hamstring injury after piling up the most minutes during his Premier League career during his first season with the Gunners (2023-24).