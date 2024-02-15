Luton Town vs Manchester United: How to watch live, stream link, team news, live updates

Manchester United seek a season-best four-game Premier League winning streak when they visit Luton Town at Kenilworth Road on Sunday.

The Red Devils have beaten Wolves, West Ham, and Aston Villa by a combined 9-4 score line to restore their top-four hopes with nothing but the league and FA Cup in front of them the rest of the way.

WATCH LUTON TOWN vs MANCHESTER UNITED LIVE

Luton Town is fighting for their Premier League lives and played United tough at Old Trafford in a 1-0 match in mid-November, the Hatters denied by Victor Lindelof of all people.

Luton will be outside of the bottom three at kickoff, a point ahead of Everton before the Toffees host Crystal Palace on Monday. The Hatters will still be smarting after lowly Sheffield United ended their three-match PL unbeaten run.

How to watch Luton Town vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11:30am ET Sunday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBC.com

Luton Town focus, team news

Carlton Morris has scored in three of his last Premier League matches, while Elijah Adebayo is just two matches removed from a hat trick.

OUT: Tom Lockyer (heart), Marvelous Nakamba (knee), Mads Andersen (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Daiki Hashioka (other)

Manchester United focus, team news

The list of players who have created 60 or more chances in Premier League play this season is four: United’s Bruno Fernandes as well as Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, and Kieran Trippier. The list of players with 70? Just Fernandes. His assist totals will rise of Rasmus Hojlund stays hot.

OUT: Mason Mount (calf), Anthony Martial (groin), Lisandro Martinez (knee), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Luke Shaw (other)