Manchester City vs Crystal Palace: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Two out of form teams collide on Saturday as Manchester City welcome Crystal Palace to the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola’s side got back to winning ways last time out as they trailed at half time at Luton Town but won 2-1 thanks to goals from Bernardo Silva and Jack Grealish. City had drawn three and lost one (at in-form Aston Villa) of their previous four games before winning at Luton as Guardiola’s side have looked off defensively as this wobble has surprised many. City did have the luxury of resting most of their starters in their 3-2 win at Red Star Belgrade in midweek as youngsters Micah Hamilton and Oscar Bobb were on the scoresheet. The treble winners may have Erling Haaland back fit for this game and after this clash on Saturday they then travel to Saudi Arabia for the Club World Cup.

As for Crystal Palace, Roy Hodgson’s side have won just one of their last nine games in the Premier League and they are getting dragged into the relegation scrap. They put up a valiant fight against Liverpool last time out as they went ahead in the second half but coughed up a late goal to lose 2-1 and the Eagles are now looking nervously over their shoulder at the relegation zone as they have a really tough run of games coming up over the festive period and early in January.

Manchester City focus, team news

Pep Guardiola has been struggling with the balance of his team and some late defensive errors cost them points in that uncharacteristic run of four Premier League games without a win. But they’re still right there in the title race and the reigning champs are still the heavy favorites to win a fourth-straight Premier League title. It will be intriguing to see who Guardiola lines up in attack and if he rests Haaland, and others, ahead of the Club World Cup.

OUT: Kevin de Bruyne (hamstring), Jeremy Doku (other) | QUESTIONABLE: Erling Haaland (foot)

Crystal Palace focus, team news

Rubbing further salt into Palace’s wounds are injuries stacking up with Lerma, Mitchell, Edouard and Johnstone all suffering knocks. Hodgson has played USMNT youngster Chris Richards in holding midfield in recent weeks and the Alabama native has taken his chance. Palace will look to sit back, soak up pressure and look to hit City on the break and they’ve had some joy at doing that at the Etihad in the past.

OUT: Eberechi Eze (ankle), Dean Henderson (thigh), Rob Holding (ankle), Cheick Doucoure (achilles - out for season), Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (thigh), Jordan Ayew (suspended), Sam Johnstone (calf), Odsonne Edouard (knee)| QUESTIONABLE: Tyrick Mitchell (groin), Jefferson Lerma (hamstring