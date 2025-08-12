Manchester United, City in competition for PSG’s Donnarumma

Gianluigi Donnarumma has penned a heartfelt goodbye to the PSG fans, and both Manchester United and City are already working the phones to bring the European champion (for club and for country) to the Premier League, according to numerous reports.

TRANSFER NEWS — Eze to Spurs; Liverpool back in for Guehi, Isak latest

Donnarumma seemed to indicate in a statement released on Tuesday that the decision for him to depart the Parc des Princes so soon after leading PSG to the UEFA Champions League trophy back in the spring, was not his own choice.

🚨 OFFICIAL: Gigio Donnarumma statement.



To the special Paris fans,



From the first day I arrived, I gave everything – on and off the pitch – to earn my place and defend the goal of Paris Saint-Germain.



Unfortunately, someone has decided that I can no longer be part of the… pic.twitter.com/tm7y9FzVJq — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 12, 2025

Which club makes more sense for Donnarumma — Man United or Man City?

At Manchester United, you currently have Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir. Onana made starts in 34 of 38 Premier League games last season (plus 13 more in the Europa League), but he also made a few high-profile mistakes early in the season that either dented his confidence, or that’s just what he does as a goalkeeper. Either way, not a great situation heading into the new Premier League season, so it makes sense from United’s perspective that they would want to upgrade and fix a years-long problem position with arguably the best goalkeeper of his generation (somehow, still just 26).

At Manchester City, it’s Ederson, Stefan Ortega and recently signed James Trafford. Ederson missed a dozen PL games due to injury last season, his most since joining City in 2017. Their interest would seem to indicate that Ederson is actually going to leave after strong rumors linked him to an exit each of the last few transfer windows, or perhaps that Pep Guardiola is done riding that merry-go-round and made the decision himself. Donnarumma would be a massive upgrade in terms of shot-stopping (Donnarumma is rather inarguably the best in the world at it), but also a pretty serious downgrade as a passer (Ederson’s claim as world’s best, maybe of all time) and sweeper keeper. Does Pep think he can improve this part of Donnarumma’s game, or does he have another tactical revolution in mind that asks something drastically different of the keeper?