Olympics: Ice Hockey-Women Finals - Gold Medal Game
Olympic hockey stars appear on ‘Saturday Night Live,’ to be on ‘Tonight Show’
NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Clippers
Fantasy Basketball Week 19 Schedule Primer: Will Darius Garland make his Clippers debut?
Olympics: Freestyle Skiing-Womens Dual Moguls
Jaelin Kauf leads another U.S. women’s dual moguls sweep

nbc_pl_crygoal1_260301.jpg
Lacroix gives Palace shock lead against Man United
nbc_pl_mungoal2_260301.jpg
Sesko heads Man United 2-1 in front of Palace
Screenshot_2026-03-01_112005.jpg
Fernandes’ penalty brings Man United level

Martin Odegaard injury news: Arsenal captain out of squad vs Chelsea

  
Published March 1, 2026 11:03 AM

LONDON — Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is missing for their big London derby against Chelsea on Sunday, with the latest injury news surrounding their influential midfielder a big concern.

MOREArsenal v Chelsea live

Odegaard, 26, has suffered several injuries this season but has recently made his comeback and came off the bench at Spurs last weekend and looked sharp.

The Norwegian star was also present at Arsenal’s foundation event in midweek and pictured in training, so it was quite a surprise to see Odegaard not with the squad on Sunday.

Martin Odegaard injury news, latest update

Mikel Arteta has now confirmed that Odegaard has a knee issue, which is a real concern.

“Unfortunately Martin is still not feeling totally comfortable with that knee injury, and we decided not to risk him,” Arteta said.