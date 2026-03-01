Martin Odegaard injury news: Arsenal captain out of squad vs Chelsea

LONDON — Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is missing for their big London derby against Chelsea on Sunday, with the latest injury news surrounding their influential midfielder a big concern.

Odegaard, 26, has suffered several injuries this season but has recently made his comeback and came off the bench at Spurs last weekend and looked sharp.

The Norwegian star was also present at Arsenal’s foundation event in midweek and pictured in training, so it was quite a surprise to see Odegaard not with the squad on Sunday.

Martin Odegaard injury news, latest update

Mikel Arteta has now confirmed that Odegaard has a knee issue, which is a real concern.

“Unfortunately Martin is still not feeling totally comfortable with that knee injury, and we decided not to risk him,” Arteta said.