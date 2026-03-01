Michael Carrick reaction to Manchester United comeback win, Sesko goal, injuries to Shaw, Maguire

Another Premier League game, another Premier League win for Michael Carrick as Manchester United moved third on the table with a 2-1 comeback win over 10-man Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The Red Devils climb above Aston Villa, who lost to 20th-place Wolves on Friday, and are unbeaten in their last 10 Premier League matches.

United went behind on Maxence Lacroix’s header off a corner kick, but Lacroix was sent off and conceded a second-half penalty.

Bruno Fernandes converted the spot kick, then set up Benjamin Sesko’s header to put the hosts in front.

Michael Carrick reaction as Manchester United come back to beat 10-man Crystal Palace

Thoughts on the game: “I’m really happy. It was a test for us today. Coming in at halftime a goal down was something slightly new for us. We didn’t start the game great, Palace did, and luckily we grew into it. Good to win a game against a team that is tough to break down.”

What went wrong in the first half hour? “I’d rather talk about the hour after that. It’s football. They are a good team and it doesn’t take much for the game to swing both ways. We just weren’t sharp enough. We’ll look at it and address it but there are a lot of good things we can take moving forward.”

On the penalty/red card: “He’s clean through on goal. It was a great pass from Bruno. It definitely asks the question of the officials. The fourth official said the review wasn’t the penalty but what color he was going to give.”

Benjamin Sesko scores again: “Ben’s there to score goals and he’s done enough of that lately. He’s an important player and he’s going to be even more important as he progresses. Amad coming on and rotating a little bit but for Ben to get that goal again, he’s got some important goals for us.”

Luke Shaw injury? “He just wasn’t well. He was ill. We’ll see how he recovers. Hopefully it’s not too bad.”

Harry Maguire injury? “We’ll see with Harry. Hopefully he’ll be ready for Wednesday. I thought the boys who came on did really well for us and we needed it.”