Pep Guardiola oversaw another engrossing game of football, but this time his team was on the losing end as Newcastle United beat Manchester City 2-1 on Saturday at St. James’ Park.

A brilliant first half did not produce a goal for either team thanks to goalkeeping heroics by Nick Pope and Gianluigi Donnarumma.

But the dam burst open after the hour mark with three goals in about seven minutes as Harvey Barnes scored twice around a Ruben Dias goal.

Guardiola rang in the changes in hopes of an equalizer and winner but instead saw his team lose for just the second time since August 31.

Pep Guardiola reaction after Manchester City loses thriller away to Newcastle

