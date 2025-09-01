 Skip navigation
PSG’s Gianluigi Donnarumma set to join Man City as Ederson departs after 8 years

  
Published September 1, 2025 12:58 PM

With Ederson set to join Fenerbahce on transfer deadline day, Manchester City finally have a solution to their long-term goalkeeper problem: serial winner, European champion (for club and country), Gianluigi Donnarumma.

MORETransfer deadline day LIVE updates

James Trafford started the first three games of Man City’s Premier League campaign while Ederson sorted his future, and it hasn’t been a happy homecoming for the 22-year-old City academy product back after two seasons starting for Burnley. Trafford’s errors only emphasized Man City’s need for a veteran goalkeeper with loads of experience at the highest level.

Donnarumma spent the last four years at PSG where he won the UEFA Champions League earlier this year, but the 26-year-old ‘s contract had just one year left and he wasn’t going to sign a new deal. He’s six years younger than Ederson (now 32) and is coming off of perhaps the best season of his already 10-year career. Donnarumma was also approached by Manchester United in recent days, but all signs pointed toward Man City being the obvious choice.

Obrigado, Ederson — legend of the Premier League

Ederson departs after eight truly brilliant seasons in goal for City, with six Premier League titles, four League Cups, two FA Cups and one UEFA Champions League winner’s medal. Not only was he virtually ever-present in his first seven seasons (he only missed 16 of 266 games), but his ability to play with the ball at his feet was a massive piece of Pep Guardiola’s latest tactical revolution — and that’s something that Donnarumma, perhaps the best shot-stopper in the world, is going to struggle to replicate.