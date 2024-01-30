Betting Premier League’s Matchweek 22: Arsenal, Luton Town, and Aston Villa Highlight Tuesday’s Plays

Matchweek 22 in the Premier League. Here is a look at Tuesday’s fixture with two plays from each. Enjoy the day of play courtesy of NBC Sports on Peacock and USA.

Nottingham Forest (+650) v. Arsenal (-250) | Draw: +380

This is the 1st home PL match for the Tricky Trees in 2024. The home fans should expect goals…at least from Arsenal…as Nuno Esperito Santo’s club have seen the ball hit the back of the net a total of 26 times in his six matches as manager. This is also the site of the final nail in the Arsenal coffin last season. Thus, revenge may be on the minds of the Gunners but more in the moment, Arsenal are hoping they righted the ship in their last outing – a 5-0 smack of Palace – after suffering through a stretch that saw Arteta’s crew score just 5 times over the previous 7 contests. Forest are still quite shorthanded due to injuries and the AFCON Cup. Winless in their last three on the road, Arsenal may have to manage without Declan Rice who is expected to be a gametime decision. Ultimately, however, Arsenal are still the stronger side and the recommended plays are both in their favor. Arsenal (-1) on the 3way (+105) is logical as is Arsenal Over 3.5 1H Corners (+125) as the Gunners average nearly 8 per game on the season.

Fulham (+140) v. Everton (+185) | Draw: +240

Craven Cottage is the site for this match featuring two offensively challenged clubs. Fulham have buried just two in their last five overall while Everton just two in their last four PL matches. The Toffees have scored in the opening frame in just two of their last seven overall. The Cottagers have fared no better in the opening half scoring once in the 1st 45 of their last five PL matches. A scoreless 1st half (+175) is realistic. Certainly correlated is Under 2.5 total goals (-120) for the match.

Luton (+350) v. Brighton (-145) | Draw: +310

The Hatters welcome Brighton to Kenilworth Road having never lost by more than a goal at home since their promotion. Luton are riding high having gone their last four without a loss across all competitions. They now sit just one point behind Everton which means they are a single point from escaping the demotion zone. That said, they have struggled to start games home and away having scored six 1H goals (3 home/3 road) in 20 league games. Brighton steps on the pitch also struggling of late to finish having scored but two goals in the 1H and six total goals in their last six PL matches (1-4-1). There is little to point to that says the Hatters are the side to play EXCEPT the opportunity to climb out of the Bottom 3 is staring them and their fans in the face. Lets sweat Luton Town to win and both teams to score (+575) and the Hatters OVER 4.5 corners (-115).

Crystal Palace (-165) v. Sheffield United (+500) | Draw: +280

The Eagles take to the pitch at Selhurst Park having just a single win in their last ten PL matches. Roy Hodgson’s seat could get no hotter. A loss to visiting Sheffield side that have yet to score more than a single goal in any game on the road this season would be the final nail without question. The Blades have yet to win on foreign soil this season and have lost their last three to Palace without scoring a goal. They in fact have the worst goal scoring and defensive records in the Premier League. Sheffield have yet to score in the 1st 30 minutes in a match and while Palace have scored only 11 goals at home this entire season, knowing the desperation Hodgson’s lineup must play with in order to save his seat, Palace to win the 1H (+115) is worth a sprinkle. We’re a little dehydrated from the Luton sweat and so we roll with Palace ML (-165) as our second play for this match.

Aston Villa (-105) v. Newcastle (+280) | Draw: +300

Before diving into this match a quick note from the Villains last game. The result was a scoreless draw. It was the first goalless result in Unai Emery’s 97 game history in the Premier League. Aston Villa is 9-1-0 in their ten matches at Villa Park this season. Ollie Watkins is having a monster season having scored nine goals in his last eight games. The Villains have been a stingy bunch allowing just two goals in the first half of their last seven matches. Meanwhile, Newcastle’s struggles on their back end continue. Injuries and poor form have resulted in losses in six of their last seven Premier League matches. A bright spot has been the play of Alexander Isak who has scored in three straight. Take Aston Villa 1H ML (+138) and for the full 90’ (-105).

Enjoy the matches. Back in a few hours with a look at Wednesday’s fixture.



