Manchester City v. Tottenham Prediction: Match Preview, Odds, Betting Trends, Stats, and Best Bets

Expect goals when Manchester City (1-0-0) and Tottenham (1-0-0) take to the pitch Saturday at the Etihad.

City disposed of Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux quickly and without incident, 4-0. Erling Haaland led the way with his first two strikes of the season. Meanwhile, the Thomas Frank regime began for Spurs with a solid and dominant 3-0 victory at home over Burnley.

Game Details and How to Watch Manchester City v. Tottenham

Date: Saturday, August 23, 2025

Time: 7:30AM EST

Site: Etihad Stadium

City: Manchester, England

Network/Streaming: USA Network

Haaland’s magic up front in City’s 4-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers was matched by the artistry of newcomer Tijjani Reijnders who scored once and assisted on another goal for the Citizens in the season opener. The win was the second largest to open a campaign for City since a 5-0 victory over West Ham to start the season in 2019.

Richarlison scored twice to pace the attack for Tottenham in their 3-0, season-opening win against newly promoted Burnley. The margin matched the largest to open a season for Spurs. They defeated Southampton, 4-1, in 2022.

Tottenham will be looking to win their first two matches in a season for the first time since 2021, and City may not be as feared as one would assume as Spurs’ recent record against the Citizens is quite good. Tottenham is 6-2-4 against City in their last 12 meetings.

Best Bet: Back over 2.5 goals in this matchup. Pep Guardiola’s side are likely to get chances against Thomas Frank’s team. If history is any indication, this ticket will cash as 24 of Tottenham’s 38 Premier League games last season saw three goals or more AND four of Manchester City’s last six Premier League home games have ended with over 2.5 goals, and 14 of their 19 home games last season produced three goals or more.

Best Bet #2: A 3-0 win for Manchester City is the correct-score pick. Pep Guardiola’s side have won eight of their last ten league games at home and won six of those by three goals or more.

