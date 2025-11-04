 Skip navigation
Aryna Sabalenka to play Nick Kyrgios in 'Battle of the Sexes' exhibition match

  
Published November 4, 2025 10:48 AM
Nick Kyrgios

Mar 21, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; Nick Kyrgios (AUS) hits a ball out of the stadium in frustration after losing a point against Karen Khachanov (not pictured) on day four of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Geoff Burke/Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka will play former Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios in a “Battle of the Sexes” exhibition match in Dubai on Dec. 28.

After Sabalenka confirmed during the U.S. Open that discussions for the match were underway, both players posted logistical details on their social media channels.

They will play indoors at the 17,000-seat Coca-Cola Arena.

Kyrgios said this year he would get only one serve and would be hitting toward a smaller side of the court. The Australian, who has barely played in recent years because of injuries, has predicted he will win easily.

Both players also will feature in an exhibition in New York on Dec. 8 but not against each other: Sabalenka will play Naomi Osaka and Kyrgios will face Tommy Paul.

“I cannot wait to get back out on court,” Kyrgios said in an Instagram story. “Honestly I’m feeling amazing. I never thought I would be back into this position, being able to travel the world, see my fans and play some amazing tennis.”

The name of the Sabalenka-Kyrgios exhibition was borrowed from the 1973 match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs — which King won in straight sets in the Houston Astrodome.

Sabalenka is a four-time Grand Slam champion.

Kyrgios lost the 2022 Wimbledon final to Novak Djokovic.