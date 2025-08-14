 Skip navigation
ATP men’s tennis tour says its profit-sharing plan is adding $18 million in prizes for 2024

  
Published August 14, 2025 12:41 PM
LONDON — An extra $18.3 million in prize money will be paid by the ATP men’s tennis tour to players based on their performances at last year’s nine Masters 1000 tournaments under a profit-sharing plan introduced in 2022.

The ATP said the amount is an increase from the $6.6 million profit-sharing bonus from Masters events in 2023.

By adding in the profit-sharing amount, overall compensation for ATP players in 2024 rises to a record $261 million, the ATP said.

The expanded Masters tour stops — with men and women playing at the same event, larger draws and lengthier tournament schedules — have drawn criticism from players for being too long.

The backdrop to all of this is demands from some athletes for more money and more say in the sport.

The Professional Tennis Players’ Association, a group co-founded by Novak Djokovic, filed a class-action antitrust suit in March against the ATP, the WTA women’s tour, the International Tennis Federation and the International Tennis Integrity Agency, calling them a “cartel.”