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Ben Shelton beats Flavio Cobolli 6-2, 7-5 to win clay-court Munich Open

  
Published April 19, 2026 09:55 PM
BMW Open 2026 - Day 9

MUNICH, GERMANY - APRIL 19: Ben Shelton of USA celebrates during the final match against Flavio Cobolli of Italy on day nine of the BMW Open at MTTC IPHITOS on April 19, 2026 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images for BMW)

Getty Images for BMW

MUNICH (AP) — Ben Shelton bounced back from disappointment last year by defeating Flavio Cobolli 6-2, 7-5 to win the Munich Open on Sunday.

Shelton lost the final to Alexander Zverev in 2025 and was determined not to let it happen again at the ATP 500 event.

The 23-year-old from Atlanta hit four aces and saved every break point he faced (six), while converting three of his own to beat the 16th-ranked Cobolli in 1½ hours.

It’s the sixth-ranked American’s fifth career title and second on clay.