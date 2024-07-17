 Skip navigation
Billie Jean King Cup finals will switch location this year

  
Published July 17, 2024 12:34 PM
Billie Jean King Cup

The Romanian women’s tennis team takes a photo with faithful fans who supported them through the two-day tournament during the Billie Jean King Cup women’s tennis tournament Saturday, April 13, 2024 at Racquet Park at Omni Amelia Island in Fernandina Beach, Fla. Romania’s Jaqueline Cristian and Ana Bogdan defeated Ukraine’s twin sisters Lyudmyla Kichenok and Nadiia Kichenok in a doubles tennis match 6-2, 7-6 (9-7).

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union/Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

MALAGA, Spain — The Billie Jean King Cup will switch venue from Sevilla to Malaga for this year’s finals, organizers said.

The tournament - formerly known as the Fed Cup - will be played alongside the men’s Davis Cup Final 8 at the Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena Arena in November. The scheduled dates for both tournaments have not been altered.

“Our priority is to ensure the Billie Jean King Cup Finals continue seamlessly as the most exciting and unique women’s team tennis tournament on the 2024 calendar,” said Ilana Kloss, chair of Billie Jean King Cup Ltd. “Malaga, just 130 miles from Sevilla, has been a fantastic host of the Davis Cup Final 8 since 2022 and we know that its world-class facilities and passionate fans will help create another unique and memorable world championship.”

The finals will run from November 13-20. The Davis Cup Final 8 runs through November 19-24.

Organizers said the change of venue was due to the requirements of host partner Junta de Andalucía, It did not expand on the reason.

It said existing ticket holders had been offered the chance to exchange tickets or receive a refund.