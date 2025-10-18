 Skip navigation
Canadian Leylah Fernandez advances to the WTA’s Japan Open final with win over Cîrstea

  
Published October 18, 2025 07:20 PM
Tennis: US Open

Aug 29, 2025; Flushing, NY, USA; Leylah Fernandez of Canada in action against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the third round of the women’s singles at the US Open at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-Imagn Images

Mike Frey-Imagn Images

OSAKA, Japan — The last remaining seeded player at the WTA’s Japan Open has reached Sunday’s final — Leylah Fernandez defeated 35-year-old Sorana Cîrstea 6-1, 2-6, 6-4.

At 4-4 in the deciding set Saturday, Fernandez broke Cîrstea’s serve, then held her own serve in the next game to advance.

The fourth-seeded Canadian player will face 18-year-old qualifier Tereza Valentova in the final. Valentova beat Jaqueline Cristian 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-3 in the other semifinal.

Cristian advanced to the last four when top-seeded Naomi Osaka pulled out with a left leg injury on Friday, giving the Romanian player a walkover in her quarterfinal.

Fernandez, the 2021 U.S. Open runner-up, advanced to her eighth career final. Her only run to a semifinal this season came at the WTA 500 D.C. Open, where she defeated Anna Kalinskaya in the final for her fourth WTA singles title.

Fernandez lost in three sets to Coco Gauff in the second round of the China Open in late September.