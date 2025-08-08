 Skip navigation
Canadian teen Victoria Mboko completes dream run in Montreal with first WTA Tour title

  
Published August 7, 2025 08:58 PM
MONTREAL, CANADA - AUGUST 07: Victoria Mboko of Canada plays a backhand against Naomi Osaka of Japan during the Women’s Singles Final match on day twelve of the WTA 1000 National Bank Open at IGA Stadium on August 7, 2025 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

MONTREAL — Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko completed a dream run to the National Bank Open title Thursday night, overcoming a slow start to beat Japanese star Naomi Osaka 2-6, 6-4, 6-1.

The 18-year-old Mboko — ranked 85th in the world — won her first WTA Tour title and joined Faye Urban in 1969 and Bianca Andreescu in 2019 as the only Canadians to win the home event in the open era.

Born in Charlotte, North Carolina, to Congolese parents, Mboko grew up in Toronto. She upset top-seeded Coco Gauff 6-1, 6-4 on Saturday to reach the quarterfinals.

Osaka, the four-time Grand Slam champion who reached No. 1 in the world, had her best performance in a WTA 1000 tournament since also reaching the Miami final in 2022. She stepped away for 15 months toward the end of that season and had daughter Shai in July 2023. She’s winless since the 2021 Australian Open.