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Salahadin Allah
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MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees
Yankees vs. Blue Jays prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 19

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Mosley brings developmental experience to Pelicans
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Patrick: Wembanyama is the best player in the game

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Carlos Alcaraz pulls out of Wimbledon because of wrist injury

  
Published May 19, 2026 11:14 AM

LONDON (AP) — Two-time Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz on Tuesday said he is pulling out of the grass-court Grand Slam event next month because of his lingering wrist injury.

Alcaraz injured his wrist at the Barcelona Open last month, forcing him out of the French Open that starts this weekend.

Alcaraz started the year by winning the Australian Open final to become the youngest man ever to win all four major titles in tennis.