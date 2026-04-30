Carlos Alcaraz watches brother Jaime win his under-16 debut at the Madrid Open

MADRID — Carlos Alcaraz was back at the Madrid Open, this time as a spectator to watch younger brother Jaime compete in an under-16 tournament.

Alcaraz, who holds the Australian, French and U.S. Open titles, was in the stands at Court 7 as Jaime Alcaraz defeated fellow Spaniard Pol Mas 6-3, 6-3.

Other relatives were on hand as well to watch the tournament debut of 14-year-old Jaime.

Among the Spaniards who have played the under-16 tournament at the Caja Magica in the past were promising stars Martín Landaluce, Daniel Mérida and Rafael Jódar.

Carlos Alcaraz withdrew from the Madrid Open because of a right wrist injury. He won’t be defending his French Open title.