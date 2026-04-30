Carlos Alcaraz watches brother Jaime win his under-16 debut at the Madrid Open
Published April 30, 2026 12:21 PM
Alcaraz named Laureus World Sportsman of the Year
Carlos Alcaraz was named the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year, joining Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic as the only ATP Tour players to be presented with the award.
MADRID — Carlos Alcaraz was back at the Madrid Open, this time as a spectator to watch younger brother Jaime compete in an under-16 tournament.
Alcaraz, who holds the Australian, French and U.S. Open titles, was in the stands at Court 7 as Jaime Alcaraz defeated fellow Spaniard Pol Mas 6-3, 6-3.
Other relatives were on hand as well to watch the tournament debut of 14-year-old Jaime.
Among the Spaniards who have played the under-16 tournament at the Caja Magica in the past were promising stars Martín Landaluce, Daniel Mérida and Rafael Jódar.
Carlos Alcaraz withdrew from the Madrid Open because of a right wrist injury. He won’t be defending his French Open title.