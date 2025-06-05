 Skip navigation
Coco Gauff beats Loïs Boisson to set up a 1 vs. 2 final against Aryna Sabalenka

  
Published June 5, 2025 01:26 PM
2025 French Open - Day Twelve

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 05: Coco Gauff of United States celebrates a point against Lois Boisson of France in the Women’s Singles Semi Final match on Day Twelve of the 2025 French Open at Roland Garros on June 05, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Franco Arland/Getty Images)

Getty Images

PARIS (AP) — Coco Gauff reached her second final at Roland-Garros by beating Loïs Boisson 6-1, 6-2 on Thursday to end the surprising, upset-filled run by a French wild-card entry who is ranked No. 361.

The victory by No. 2 Gauff sets up a blockbuster championship match against No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka on Saturday.

Sabalenka is a three-time major champion and earned a shot at a fourth by ending Iga Swiatek’s 26-match French Open winning streak. Sabalenka’s 7-6 (1), 4-6, 6-0 win in the semifinals prevents Swiatek from becoming the first woman to win four consecutive championships in Paris.

This will be just the second No. 1 vs. No. 2 women’s final at the French Open in the last 30 years.

It’s also a rematch of the 2023 U.S. Open final, in which Gauff beat Sabalenka to claim her first major trophy at age 19.

Gauff was the runner-up to Swiatek at Roland-Garros in 2022.