Coco Gauff loses 6-1, 6-2 to Amanda Anisimova in China Open semifinals

  
Published October 5, 2025 01:31 AM
Tennis: US Open

Sep 1, 2025; Flushing, NY, USA; Coco Gauff (USA) hits to Naomi Osaka (JPN) (not pictured) on day nine of the 2025 U.S. Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

BEIJING — Coco Gauff’s title defense at the China Open ended with a 6-1, 6-2 semifinal loss to third-seeded Amanda Anisimova on Saturday.

Anisimova, runner-up at both the U.S. Open and Wimbledon this year, needed just 58 minutes to beat her American compatriot and advance to the final.

“I knew I was going to have to play really well against Coco if I wanted to get the win. I’m really excited to be in the final,” she said.

Anisimova, who has risen to No. 4 in the world rankings, jumped out to 5-0 leads in both sets.

In Sunday’s final, Anisimova will face Linda Noskova, who saved three match points before beating Jessica Pegula 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (6).

The 20-year-old Noskova became the youngest Czech player to advance this far at a WTA 1000 event since the format was introduced in 2009.