 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Aaron Ekblad Sam Reinhart Leon Draisaitl
Ekblad, Reinhart, Draisaitl and Bennett were drafted together. They’ll now play for the Cup together
nbc_golf_goingforthegreen_240604.jpg
Memorial Tournament: Should You Bet Scheffler at Such Short Odds?
booklistpic1.jpg
Peter King’s 2024 Father’s Day Book List (and a dash of FMIA)

Top Clips

nbc_golf_kaymerusopen2014_240605.jpg
Relive Kaymer’s victory at the 2014 U.S. Open
nbc_pft_robertsalah_240605.jpg
Saleh named sexiest head coach
nbc_pft_bsmeter_240605.jpg
Scale of 1-10: Dolphins contract situations

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Aaron Ekblad Sam Reinhart Leon Draisaitl
Ekblad, Reinhart, Draisaitl and Bennett were drafted together. They’ll now play for the Cup together
nbc_golf_goingforthegreen_240604.jpg
Memorial Tournament: Should You Bet Scheffler at Such Short Odds?
booklistpic1.jpg
Peter King’s 2024 Father’s Day Book List (and a dash of FMIA)

Top Clips

nbc_golf_kaymerusopen2014_240605.jpg
Relive Kaymer’s victory at the 2014 U.S. Open
nbc_pft_robertsalah_240605.jpg
Saleh named sexiest head coach
nbc_pft_bsmeter_240605.jpg
Scale of 1-10: Dolphins contract situations

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Coco Gauff reaches the French Open semifinals in doubles in addition to singles

  
Published June 5, 2024 10:54 AM
Coco Gauff

Jun 4, 2024; Paris, France; Coco Gauff of the United States celebrates winning her match against Ons Jabeur of Tunisia on day 10 of Roland Garros at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Susan Mullane/Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

PARIS — Coco Gauff reached the French Open semifinals in doubles a day after getting that far in singles.

Gauff, the reigning U.S. Open champion in singles, and Katerina Siniakova won their doubles quarterfinal 6-0, 6-2 against Miyu Kato and Nadiia Kichenok.

Gauff and Siniakova have yet to drop a set in the tournament and will face Americans Caroline Dolehide and Desirae Krawczyk.

This is Gauff’s third straight appearance in the doubles semifinals at Roland Garros. She has yet to win the title. In 2022 and 2023, Gauff’s partner was Jessica Pegula, who withdrew from this year’s French Open.

Siniakova, who is from the Czech Republic, owns a career Grand Slam in women’s doubles with Barbora Krejcikova.

Gauff beat Ons Jabeur in three sets in the singles quarterfinals, and the 20-year-old American will face No. 1 Iga Swiatek for a spot in that final.