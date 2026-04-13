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Danill Medvedev fined $7,000 for smashing his racket 7 times at the Monte Carlo Masters

  
Published April 13, 2026 01:55 PM
Danill Medvedev

This photograph shows Russia’s Daniil Medvedev’s smashed racket on the clay as he plays against Italy’s Matteo Berrettini during the Monte Carlo ATP Masters Series Tournament round of 32 tennis match on Court Rainier III at the Monte-Carlo Country Club in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, south-eastern France on April 8, 2026. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP via Getty Images)

VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images

Former No. 1 Daniil Medvedev was fined $7,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct after he smashed his racket seven times during a 6-0, 6-0 loss to Matteo Berrettini at the Monte Carlo Masters, the ATP Tour confirmed to The Associated Press.

Medvedev, who currently is ranked 10th, received a code violation for unsportsmanlike conduct by the chair umpire for his actions early in the second set.

The fine is small in comparison to the $76,000 and $42,500 that Medvedev was penalized with for outbursts at the Australian Open and U.S. Open last year, respectively.

Medvedev, who had a first-round bye, had earned $50,000 in prize money from the Monte Carlo tournament.

The 30-year-old Russian already was struggling when he landed a forehand in the net to drop his opening service game of the second set and fall behind 2-0 and he slammed his racket near the baseline. Then he picked the racket up and threw it toward a tarp at the end of the court.

Still not through, Medvedev then continually picked his frame up and kept smashing it until it was destroyed enough to fit through an opening in a courtside trash can as the crowd sarcastically cheered him on.

Medvedev, who won the U.S. Open in 2021, lost the match in 49 minutes.