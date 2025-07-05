 Skip navigation
Djokovic achieves another milestone, earns 100th Wimbledon victory, joins Navratilova, Federer

  
Published July 5, 2025 03:32 PM

LONDON — Novak Djokovic became just the third player in Wimbledon history to reach 100 victories — after Martina Navratilova and Roger Federer — with his 6-3, 6-0, 6-4 win in the third round over Miomir Kecmanovic on Saturday.

Djokovic, who has won seven of his 24 Grand Slam titles at the All England Club, took control by winning nine consecutive games from 3-3 in the first set on Centre Court against his Serbian compatriot en route to his latest milestone.

The 38-year-old Djokovic, playing in his 20th Wimbledon tournament, will next face No. 11 Alex de Minaur for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Navratilova, a nine-time Wimbledon singles champion, amassed 120 singles victories. Eight-time champion Federer reached 105 singles wins.

Djokovic made just eight unforced errors through two sets before Kecmanovic made him work for the victory in the third.