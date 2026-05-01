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Former U.S. Open finalist Kei Nishikori to retire from tennis at the end of this year

  
Published May 1, 2026 12:02 PM
Alcaraz named Laureus World Sportsman of the Year
April 20, 2026 02:43 PM
Carlos Alcaraz was named the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year, joining Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic as the only ATP Tour players to be presented with the award.

TOKYO — Former world No. 4-ranked and 2014 U.S. Open finalist Kei Nishikori said on social media he plans to retire at the end of this tennis season.

The 36-year-old Nishikori missed the Australian Open in January with right shoulder pain and has been affected by injuries the last several years. He also missed last year’s U.S. Open.

Making his professional debut in 2007, Nishikori became the first Japanese player to advance to the final of a Grand Slam men’s singles tournament at the 2014 Open in New York, which he lost in straight sets to Croatia’s Marin Cilic.

Nishikori, who won a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics after defeating Rafael Nadal in three sets, said in early April he was “barely hanging on,” referring to his physical condition.

“Looking back on everything up to this point, I can proudly say I gave it my all,” Nishikori said on X. “ I am truly happy to have walked this path.”