 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Alexander Zverev
Zverev advances to semifinals; Alcaraz needs to wait to see if he qualifies at ATP Finals
Nick Kyrgios
Nick Kyrgios set to return to tennis in Brisbane with plans for 2025 Australian Open
Trevor Etienne
Georgia RB Trevor Etienne ruled out against Tennessee with injury

Top Clips

nbc_oly20_dvmssfinaldives_210726.jpg
Tokyo: Daley and Lee nail final dive to win 10m
nbc_pft_lacvscin_241115.jpg
Chargers riding hot defense into test vs. Bengals
nbc_pft_gamemanagement_241115.jpg
Game management headlines Commanders vs. Eagles

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Alexander Zverev
Zverev advances to semifinals; Alcaraz needs to wait to see if he qualifies at ATP Finals
Nick Kyrgios
Nick Kyrgios set to return to tennis in Brisbane with plans for 2025 Australian Open
Trevor Etienne
Georgia RB Trevor Etienne ruled out against Tennessee with injury

Top Clips

nbc_oly20_dvmssfinaldives_210726.jpg
Tokyo: Daley and Lee nail final dive to win 10m
nbc_pft_lacvscin_241115.jpg
Chargers riding hot defense into test vs. Bengals
nbc_pft_gamemanagement_241115.jpg
Game management headlines Commanders vs. Eagles

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Frances Tiafoe fined $120,000 but not suspended for cursing at a tennis umpire

  
Published November 14, 2024 04:35 PM
Frances Tiafoe

Sep 6, 2024; Flushing, NY, USA; Frances Tiafoe of the United States puts his head in his hands as he leaves Arthur Ashe Stadium after losing his match against Taylor Fritz of the United States on day twelve of the U.S. Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-Imagn Images

Mike Frey/Mike Frey-Imagn Images

TURIN, Italy — U.S. Open semifinalist Frances Tiafoe was fined a total of $120,000 — but will not be suspended — for cursing repeatedly at a chair umpire after losing a match at the Shanghai Masters.

The ATP said during its season-ending tournament in Italy that its fines committee handed Tiafoe a penalty of $60,000 for aggravated behavior on top of the maximum on-site fine of $60,000 he got for verbal abuse.

The 18th-ranked Tiafoe, a 26-year-old from Maryland, could have faced a suspension but will not be barred from competing, the tour said.

During a minute-long tirade after bowing out 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 (5) against 61st-ranked Roman Safiullin in the third round at Shanghai, Tiafoe sent about 10 expletives in the direction of official Jimmy Pinoargote.

Later, Tiafoe posted an apology on social media, calling his reaction “not acceptable behavior” and writing: “That is not who I am and not how I ever want to treat people. I let my frustration in the heat of the moment get the best of me and I’m extremely disappointed with how I handled the situation.”

Tiafoe was angered by being docked a first serve for a time violation at 5-5 in the closing tiebreaker.

Pinoargote ruled that Tiafoe was not making a genuine attempt to serve when he tossed the ball in the air at the baseline as the serve clock was set to expire. Tiafoe initially protested before continuing to play; he lost that point and the next to close the match.

Tiafoe congratulated Safiullin at the net before turning toward the umpire and shouting the first expletives. Tiafoe passed to the other side of the net toward his chair and said the umpire messed up the match.

Tiafoe made it to the semifinals at the U.S. Open in 2022, when he lost at that stage to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz, and got that far again this September before losing in five sets to fellow American Taylor Fritz.