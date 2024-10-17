 Skip navigation
Iga Swiatek has hired Wim Fissette as her new coach

  
Published October 17, 2024 01:22 PM
Iga Swiatek

Sep 4, 2024; Flushing, NY, USA; Iga Swiatek (POL) serves against Jessica Pegula (USA)(not pictured) on day ten of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Geoff Burke/Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Iga Swiatek is hiring Wim Fissette to be her new coach, announcing via social media that she is bringing aboard someone who has worked with a long list of top players that includes Naomi Osaka, Kim Clijsters and Victoria Azarenka.

“I’m excited and motivated to start a new chapter,” posted the No. 1-ranked Swiatek, who parted ways with Tomasz Wiktorowski two weeks ago after three years together.

Swiatek hasn’t competed since Sept. 4, when she lost in the U.S. Open quarterfinals to eventual runner-up Jessica Pegula. Since then, Swiatek withdrew from the China Open and Korea Open.

Next up for Swiatek is the season-ending WTA Finals, which will be held in November in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

“As you know, I’m preparing for the WTA Finals but my perspective is, as always, long-term, not short-term. I said many times that my career is a marathon for me, not a sprint, and I’m working, operating and making decisions with this approach,” Swiatek wrote. “I want to say that I’m very excited and looking forward to working with Wim. He seems to have a great attitude, vision and huge experience at a very top level of tennis. It’s always crucial to try and get to know each other better but we’re off to a good start and I can’t wait to compete soon.”

Swiatek is 54-7 this season with five titles and about $7.5 million in prize money. She won the French Open in June for her third consecutive title in Paris and fourth in the past five years, raising her career haul to five Grand Slam trophies. Four of those came with Wiktorowski as her coach.

The 23-year-old from Poland also picked up a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics in August.

She will be trying to hold off Sabalenka for the year-end No. 1 ranking.

Fissette, who is Belgian and Swiatek’s first non-Polish coach, had worked with Osaka most recently, and helped her win two of her four Grand Slam titles. He also was with Clijsters and Angelique Kerber for major championships. Other No. 1-ranked players Fissette has coached include Azarenka and Simona Halep.