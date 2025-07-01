 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tampa Bay Rays v Kansas City Royals
Athletics at Rays Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 1
Alexander Brewer.png
Alexander Brewer Commits to 2026 Navy All-American Bowl
Tennis: Wimbledon
Defending champ Barbora Krejcikova comes back to beat Alexandra Eala of the Philippines

Top Clips

nbc_dps_marksnbafreeagency_250701.jpg
Turner joining Bucks, LeBron speculation continues
nbc_roto_menswimbledonwinner_250701.jpg
Wimbledon men’s final will be ‘all about’ Alcaraz
nbc_bte_tourdefrancewinner_250701.jpg
Pogacar’s Tour de France odds offer ‘real’ value

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
No. 5 seed Zheng Qinwen loses at Wimbledon in first round again

  
Published July 1, 2025 12:11 PM

Zheng Qinwen became the second top-five seed to lose in the first round at Wimbledon on Tuesday when the Olympic gold medalist fell to Katerina Siniakova 7-5, 4-6, 6-1.

The 22-year-old Chinese player was the No. 5 seed at the All England Club and her loss came hours after third-seeded Jessica Pegula was upset by Elisabetta Cocciaretto.

It was Zheng’s third straight first-round exit at Wimbledon.

Siniakova is a three-time doubles champion at the All England Club, including winning last year alongside Taylor Townsend.

Siniakova has won 10 major doubles titles — seven with Barbora Krejcikova, two with Townsend, and one with Coco Gauff at last year’s French Open.

Krejcikova got her Wimbledon singles title defense off to a winning start Tuesday.

Siniakova will face four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka in the second round.