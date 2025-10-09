 Skip navigation
Novak Djokovic sets up Shanghai Masters semifinal against No. 204-ranked Valentin Vacherot

  
Published October 9, 2025 01:42 PM
Novak Djokovic

SHANGHAI, CHINA - OCTOBER 09: Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns a shot in the Men’s Singles Quarterfinal match against Zizou Bergs of Belgium on day 11 of 2025 Shanghai Rolex Masters at Qi Zhong Tennis Center on October 9, 2025 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Tang Yanjun/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images)

China News Service/China News Service via Getty Images

SHANGHAI — Novak Djokovic had a relatively straightforward victory at the Shanghai Masters for a change as he beat unseeded Zizou Bergs 6-3, 7-5 to reach the semifinals, where he will face No. 204-ranked qualifier Valentin Vacherot from Monaco.

The 38-year-old Djokovic has struggled in the hot and humid conditions in Shanghai, vomiting during previous matches and needing medical attention when he slumped to the ground in exhaustion after being taken to a third set by Jaume Munar in the previous round.

The only major blip against Bergs was being broken when he led 5-4 in the second set, before finally converting his third match point.

“I should have closed out the match at 5-4,” Djokovic said. “Very challenging conditions these days for all the players, and I was just trying to stay alive on the court. I’m glad to overcome this hurdle.”

It was the first meeting between Djokovic and Bergs.

“Man, I’ve got to stop idolizing you,” Bergs said with a smile before the 26-year-old Belgian hugged Djokovic at the net.

Vacherot stunned 10th-seeded Holger Rune 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4 to become the second lowest-ranked semifinalist in Masters 1000 events in the past 35 years, according to the ATP.

“This is just unbelievable,” Vacherot said in an on-court interview. “I didn’t come as a qualifier, I came as an alternate. I wasn’t even sure I was going to play qualifying.”

Vacherot clinched the win when Rune netted a return of serve, then fell to his knees on the baseline with both hands to his face against the court surface. Rune had struggled with mobility because of leg cramps in the third set.