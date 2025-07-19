 Skip navigation
Olympic tennis champ Zheng says elbow surgery ‘successful’

  
Published July 19, 2025 12:40 PM

Sixth-ranked Zheng Qinwen of China has undergone arthroscopic surgery on her right elbow after experiencing “persistent pain” for several months.

The 22-year-old Olympic champion, who lost in the first round at Wimbledon to Katerina Siniakova, said on Saturday the surgery was a success.

“Over the past months, I’ve been dealing with persistent pain in my right elbow during training and matches. Despite trying various treatments to manage it, the discomfort never fully went away,” the right-handed player said in an Instagram post.

“After consulting with elbow specialists and discussing thoroughly with my team, we decided that arthroscopic surgery was the best option to fully resolve the issue. Yesterday, I underwent the procedure successfully, and I’m grateful to have it behind me.”

Zheng wrote she’ll be recovering over the “next few weeks and months.”