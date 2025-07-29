 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Demi Vollering
Demi Vollering to keep racing in Tour de France Femmes after crash
Al LeBoeuf
Brewers hitting coach Al LeBoeuf returns to team after cancer surgery
Danny Jansen
Rays trade catcher Danny Jansen to his hometown Brewers for minor league infielder

Top Clips

nbc_dps_brycecontroversy_250729.jpg
Exchange with Manfred ‘embarrassing’ for Harper
nbc_dps_deioncancer_250729.jpg
Deion reveals he is cancer-free after surgery
oly_dvmsp_worlds_tylerandhedberg_250729.jpg
U.S.’ 1st men’s diving medal at worlds since 2015

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Demi Vollering
Demi Vollering to keep racing in Tour de France Femmes after crash
Al LeBoeuf
Brewers hitting coach Al LeBoeuf returns to team after cancer surgery
Danny Jansen
Rays trade catcher Danny Jansen to his hometown Brewers for minor league infielder

Top Clips

nbc_dps_brycecontroversy_250729.jpg
Exchange with Manfred ‘embarrassing’ for Harper
nbc_dps_deioncancer_250729.jpg
Deion reveals he is cancer-free after surgery
oly_dvmsp_worlds_tylerandhedberg_250729.jpg
U.S.’ 1st men’s diving medal at worlds since 2015

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Pablo Carreno Busta wins opening match at the National Bank Open

  
Published July 29, 2025 10:37 AM
Pablo Carreno Busta

Jul 28, 2025; Toronto, ON, Canada; Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) reacts after winnning a point against Liam Draxl (not pictured) during first round play at Sobeys Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

John E. Sokolowski/John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

TORONTO — Pablo Carreno Busta, the 2022 National Bank Open champion, opened the tournament by beating Canadian wild-card entry Liam Draxl 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Carreno Busta won his first Masters 1000 title when the tournament was played in Montreal three years ago.

Another Spaniard, Jaume Munar, advanced with a 6-3, 6-0 victory over Dan Martin, a Canadian who came through qualifying to secure his first ATP Tour main draw appearance.

There were no seeded players in action at the tournament in which top-ranked Jannik Sinner, No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz, No. 5 Jack Draper and No. 6 Novak Djokovic already gad withdrawn.

Among the notable results, Australian qualifier Tristan Schoolkate beat rising Brazilian teenage star Joao Fonseca 7-6 (5), 6-4; and American Mackenzie McDonald topped Belgium’s David Goffin 6-4, 6-4.