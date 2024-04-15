 Skip navigation
MLB: Spring Training-Seattle Mariners at Chicago Cubs
Mariners call up 21-year-old prospect Jonatan Clase in hopes of sparking an underperforming offense
2023 Boston Marathon
Hellen Obiri, Sisay Lemma win Boston Marathon
NFL Rookie Dynasty Rankings 2024: Running Back, Part Two
NFL Rookie Dynasty Rankings 2024: Running Back, Part Two

Rafael Nadal says he’s ‘ready enough’ to play in his last Barcelona Open

Published April 15, 2024 06:16 PM
Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell 2024 - Day One

BARCELONA, SPAIN - APRIL 15: Rafael Nadal of Spain looks on during a training session at Real Club De Tenis Barcelona on April 15, 2024 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

Getty Images

BARCELONA, Spain — Rafael Nadal is “ready enough” to play on Tuesday in what he expects to be his last Barcelona Open.

Nadal on Monday confirmed his participation in his first clay-court tournament this year.

“It was a positive week of training and I’ll be on the court,” said Nadal, who will face Flavio Cobolli in his opening match. “It’s a gift to be here. I have a feeling that it will be my last time here and I want to enjoy it.”

Nadal, a 12-time champion in Barcelona, had hip surgery last summer and this year has played only three competitive matches, all in Brisbane before skipping the Australian Open.

“I’m ready enough to play,” Nadal said. “It is what it is right now. I have to keep going day by day.”

The Spaniard said he was in a unique situation after “two tough years” of injuries and felt he can still “be competitive.”

The 37-year-old Nadal pulled out of last week’s Monte Carlo Masters before it started because of a lingering injury, saying “ my body simply won’t allow me.”

In early March, the 22-time Grand Slam champion played an exhibition match against Carlos Alcaraz in Las Vegas but days later pulled out of the Indian Wells tournament.

Nadal is a 14-time winner at the French Open which doesn’t begin until May 25.

Alcaraz won’t play in Barcelona because of an injury. Stefanos Tsitsipas, who defeated Jannik Sinner in the Monte Carlo final, has entered Barcelona.