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Reigning two-time champ Carlos Alcaraz out of French Open due to wrist injury

  
Published April 24, 2026 12:31 PM

MADRID — Two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz won’t attempt to defend his French Open title due to a right wrist injury.

Alcaraz posted on X on Friday that neither would he play in the preceding Italian Open in Rome, which he also won last year.

No. 2-ranked Alcaraz was injured at the Barcelona Open this month during his first-round win. He withdrew the day after.

He pulled out of this week’s Madrid Open and attended the Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid on Monday with his wrist immobilized. Alcaraz was named world sportsman of the year.

Alcaraz confirmed he was a no-go for Paris after undergoing more medical tests on Friday.

After the results of the tests carried out today, we have decided that the most prudent thing is to be cautious and not participate in Rome and Roland Garros,” he wrote on X.

“It’s a complicated moment for me, but I’m sure we’ll come out stronger from here.”