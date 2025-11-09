 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Lansing State Journal
No. 22 Michigan State tops No. 14 Arkansas 69-66 in matchup of Tom Izzo, John Calipari
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Hellenic Championship
Djokovic withdraws from ATP Finals after beating Musetti to win Athens title
NCAA Football: Indiana at Maryland
Takeaways from Week 11 of College Football: Fernando Mendoza had his Heisman moment

Top Clips

nbc_nba_phxlac_251108(2).jpg
Highlights: Suns defeat Clippers in Los Angeles
nbc_nba_indynuggets_251108(2).jpg
Highlights: Nuggets down Pacers behind Jokic
labaron_philon.jpg
HLs: Alabama proves its mettle against St. John’s

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Lansing State Journal
No. 22 Michigan State tops No. 14 Arkansas 69-66 in matchup of Tom Izzo, John Calipari
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Hellenic Championship
Djokovic withdraws from ATP Finals after beating Musetti to win Athens title
NCAA Football: Indiana at Maryland
Takeaways from Week 11 of College Football: Fernando Mendoza had his Heisman moment

Top Clips

nbc_nba_phxlac_251108(2).jpg
Highlights: Suns defeat Clippers in Los Angeles
nbc_nba_indynuggets_251108(2).jpg
Highlights: Nuggets down Pacers behind Jokic
labaron_philon.jpg
HLs: Alabama proves its mettle against St. John’s

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rybakina beats No. 1-ranked Sabalenka to win WTA Finals

  
Published November 9, 2025 01:58 AM
WTA Finals 2025 - Final Singles

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA NOVEMBER 8, 2025:Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan celebrates after she wins against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during the singles final of the 2025 WTA Finals, part of the Hologic WTA Tour, at King Saud University Indoor Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 8, 2025. (Photo by STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

NurPhoto via Getty Images

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Elena Rybakina won the WTA Finals after producing a nearly flawless performance to beat No. 1-ranked Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 7-6 (0) on Saturday.

The sixth-ranked Rybakina struck eight aces and converted the sole break of the match on the indoor hardcourt in Riyadh.

“It’s been an incredible week. I honestly didn’t expect any result and to go so far is just incredible,” Rybakina said about a title run that included wins over No. 2-seeded Iga Swiatek, Amanda Anisimova and Jessica Pegula.

It was a second loss in the final of the season-ending tournament for Sabalenka after the four-time Grand Slam winner lost to Caroline Garcia in the 2022 title match.

Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon champion, was playing her first title match in her third consecutive WTA Finals appearance.

She collected $5.23 million after going 5-0 at the event featuring the top eight women. The WTA said that was the largest payout in the history of women’s sports. Sabalenka earned $2.7 million as runner-up.

Rybakina broke for a 4-2 lead in the first set, and Sabalenka then saved four break points in the second to force the tiebreaker. The Belarusian entered the match with a 22–2 record in tiebreakers this year, but was shut out in this one — hitting a backhand return long on match point.

Rybakina recorded her tour-best 45th hardcourt win of the season. The 26-year-old Kazakhstani became the 10th straight first-time winner of the WTA Finals. She will finish the year at a career-high No. 5 in the rankings after a 58–19 record that included three titles.

Sabalenka will finish ranked No. 1 for a second straight season. This year, she won four titles, including the U.S. Open, and had 63 match wins. She also reached the finals of the French Open and Australian Open.

“She played incredible,” Sabalenka said about Rybakina. “I feel like I did my best today. It didn’t work, but I think so many things I have to be proud of. And yeah, I’m leaving this tournament without any disappointment.”