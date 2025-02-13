 Skip navigation
Rybakina ‘disappointed’ about coach Vukov’s suspension after WTA investigation

  
Published February 12, 2025 07:45 PM
Tennis: Australian Open

Jan 20, 2025; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan serves during her match against Madison Keys of United States of America in the fourth round of the women’s singles at the 2025 Australian Open at Melbourne Park. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-Imagn Images

Mike Frey-Imagn Images

DOHA, Qatar — Elena Rybakina said on Wednesday she was “disappointed” with the WTA Tour’s decision to ban for her former coach Stefano Vukov following the governing body’s investigation into a potential breach of its code of conduct.

“I’m just disappointed with the situation, and how the process went. I’m not going to comment much on that anymore,” Rybakina told reporters after her victory over Rebecca Sramkova at the Qatar Open.

On Tuesday, the WTA said it had completed its investigation on Vukov and that his suspension “remains in place.” It did not specify how much longer he would remain banned. The Croatian coach, who had been under a provisional suspension, has denied wrongdoing.

Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon champion, said last month at the Australian Open that Vukov “ never mistreated me ” in their years working together and that she disagreed with the provisional suspension.