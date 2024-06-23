 Skip navigation
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Orelvis Martínez gets 80-game drug suspension, 2 days after his major league debut
GOLF-ASIA-KOR
Pair qualifies for Open at Royal Troon via qualifying series
Atlanta Braves v New York Yankees
Yankees’ Stanton goes on injured list for 8th time in 6 seasons, this time with a strained hamstring

Sabalenka and Jabeur the latest to retire from matches in Berlin as Kalinskaya reaches final

  
Published June 23, 2024 12:28 PM
Aryna Sabalenka

BERLIN, GERMANY - JUNE 22: Aryna Sabalenka retires from her quarter-final match against Anna Kalinskaya due to a shoulder injury on Day 6 of the Ecotrans Ladies Open Berlin on June 22, 2024 in Berlin, Germany (Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images)

Robert Prange/Getty Images

BERLIN — Aryna Sabalenka and Ons Jabeur retired from their respective quarterfinals in the Berlin Ladies Open.

The second-seeded Sabalenka was trailing Anna Kalinskaya 5-1 at the grass-court event when she stopped playing because of shoulder pain.

Jabeur had just lost a first-set tiebreaker to Coco Gauff — 7-6 (9) — when she exited with an illness.

They’re just the latest on the list of injured or ill players, nine days before the start of Wimbledon.

Elena Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon champion, retired from her quarterfinal, apparently ill. Marketa Vondrousova, last year’s Wimbledon champion, retired from her match because of a leg injury.

First-round play begins at Wimbledon on July 1.

Several quarterfinals were pushed because of rain. Following Sabalenka’s exit, Kalinskaya moved on to Victoria Azarenka and beat the former No. 1 player 6-1, 6-7 (3), 6-1 to earn a spot in the final.

No. 5 Jessica Pegula was leading doubles partner and No. 2 Gauff 7-5, 6-6 (3-1) when rain suspended their semifinal.