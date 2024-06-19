 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2024 Rd 15 Philadelphia Max Anstie with Haley Shanley.JPG
Max Anstie secures immediate release from Firepower Honda
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Lamar Jackson
2024 Baltimore Ravens Fantasy Preview
Victoria Azarenka
Victoria Azarenka beats qualifier to move into Berlin quarterfinals

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bteceltics_240618.jpg
Previewing 2025 NBA Championship odds
nbc_horse_ra_priceofwalesstakes_240619.jpg
Auguste Rodin takes The Prince of Wales’s Stakes
nbc_horse_ra_dukecambridge_240619.jpg
Running Lion wins The Duke of Cambridge Stakes

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2024 Rd 15 Philadelphia Max Anstie with Haley Shanley.JPG
Max Anstie secures immediate release from Firepower Honda
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Lamar Jackson
2024 Baltimore Ravens Fantasy Preview
Victoria Azarenka
Victoria Azarenka beats qualifier to move into Berlin quarterfinals

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bteceltics_240618.jpg
Previewing 2025 NBA Championship odds
nbc_horse_ra_priceofwalesstakes_240619.jpg
Auguste Rodin takes The Prince of Wales’s Stakes
nbc_horse_ra_dukecambridge_240619.jpg
Running Lion wins The Duke of Cambridge Stakes

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Struff needs 10 match points to beat Darderi at Halle Open

  
Published June 19, 2024 11:23 AM
Jan-Lennard Struff

Mar 10, 2024; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) hits a shot in his third round match against Jannik Sinner (ITA) in the BNP Paribas Open at the at Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

HALLE, Germany — Jan-Lennard Struff overcame a strong challenge from grass-court debutant Luciano Darderi, who saved nine match points before bowing out of their first-round match at the Halle Open.

Struff, who hit 21 aces, was a break down in the decider but rallied past his rival 6-7 (2), 7-5, 7-6 (10) after fending off a match point in the final tiebreaker.

Struff, who needed 2 hours and 31 minutes to prevail, will next take on Stefanos Tstitsipas.

It was Darderi’s first grass-court match on the ATP Tour. Darderi grabbed the spotlight in February when he won the title in Cordoba as a qualifier. He is now ranked 34th.