MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2025 China Open - Day 5
Coco Gauff, aka ‘The Fruit Salad Queen,’ wants a new nickname from her China Open fans
Tennis: Laver Cup
Alcaraz reaches Japan Open quarterfinals and praises physio for ankle treatment
La Vuelta - 80th Tour of Spain 2025 - Stage 21
Cycling team Israel Premier Tech excluded from race in Italy over safety concerns

Top Clips

nbc_pl_pereiraintv_250927.jpg
Pereira: Wolves deserved to win against Spurs
nbc_pl_slotintv_250927.jpg
Slot shares his concerns defending set pieces
nbc_pl_glasnerintv_250927.jpg
Glasner preaches consistency for Crystal Palace

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top-seeded Iga Swiatek advances to the third round at the China Open

  
Published September 27, 2025 05:39 PM
2025 China Open - Day 6

BEIJING, CHINA - SEPTEMBER 27: Iga Swiatek of Poland in action against Yue Yuan of China in the second round on Day 6 of the China Open at National Tennis Center on September 27, 2025 in Beijing, China (Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images)

Getty Images

BEIJING (AP) — Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek defeated Yuan Yue 6-0, 6-3 on Saturday to advance to the third round at the China Open and create some WTA Tour history.

The WTA said Swiatek, with Saturday’s win, became the first player to register 25 or more wins at WTA-1000 events for three consecutive seasons.

Top-seeded Swiatek, who won last week’s Korea Open in Seoul, has also won the French Open four times and the U.S. Open once among her six Grand Slam singles titles.

In earlier matches Saturday in Beijing, fourth-seeded Mirra Andreeva beat Zhu Lin 6-2, 6-2 and American Emma Navarro defeated Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-3, 7-6 (0).

Naomi Osaka won the opening set of her second-round match before Aliaksandra Sasnovich rallied to win 1-6, 6-4, 6-2, and Emma Raducanu beat Cristina Bucsa 6-3, 6-3.

The tournament is being held concurrently with an ATP 500 men’s tournament.

Jannik Sinner beat Frenchman Terence Atmane 6-4, 5-7, 6-0 to advance to the quarterfinals.

Sinner, who lost the U.S. Open final to Carlos Alcaraz three weeks ago, dropped only four games in his first-round match against Croatian veteran Marin Cilic.