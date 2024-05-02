 Skip navigation
Top-seeded Jannik Sinner withdraws from Madrid Open because of hip injury

  
Published May 2, 2024 10:47 AM
Jannik Sinner

MADRID, SPAIN - APRIL 30: Jannik Sinner of Italy returns a ball against Karen Khachanov during their Round of 16 match on day eight of the Mutua Madrid Open at La Caja Magica on April 30, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Manuel Queimadelos/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

MADRID — Top-seeded Jannik Sinner withdrew from the Madrid Open because of a hip injury.

Sinner defeated Karen Khachanov in the fourth round and was scheduled to face Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarterfinals.

“Very sad to have to withdraw from my next match here in Madrid,” the world No. 2 said on social media. “My hip has been bothering me this week and has slowly been getting more painful. Taking the advice from the doctors we decided it’s best to not play further and make it worse.”

The 22-year-old Sinner was expected to play in Rome before the French Open begins later this month.

The Australian Open champion holds a 28-2 record this season and was making his third appearance in Madrid.

Auger-Aliassime will play in his first ATP 1000 semifinal since Paris in 2022. The Canadian will face either third-seeded Daniil Medvedev or 30th-seeded Jiri Lehecka.