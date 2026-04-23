U.S. to host Hungary in Billie Jean King Cup playoffs and France draws Australia

LONDON — The United States will host Hungary in the Billie Jean King Cup playoffs in November when the record 18-time champion looks to get back on track in women’s team tennis.

The U.S. reached the final last year for the first time since 2018 but lost to Belgium 3-1 in qualifying for this year’s finals.

Hungary should include Anna Bondár, a BJK Cup regular who at the Madrid Open beat No. 7-ranked Elina Svitolina and became the first Hungarian woman to beat a top-10 player since Timea Babos beat Coco Vandeweghe in 2018.

Also in the draw for the Cup playoffs, France will host Australia in a first meeting since the 2019 final won by France in Perth; and Brazil will host 2023 champion Canada.

Also, it’s: Poland vs. Sweden; Japan vs. Argentina; Thailand vs. Switzerland; and Slovenia vs. Indonesia.

Playoff winners advance to the 2027 qualifiers while the losing teams will drop to regional events next year.

The other qualifiers for the finals beside Belgium are defending champion Italy, Britain, Kazakhstan, Spain, Czech Republic, and Ukraine. Host nation China qualified automatically.