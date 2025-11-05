 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_rtf_dogpicks_251105.jpg
Verge Ausberry’s promotion to athletic director made permanent by new LSU president, AP source says
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Pittsburgh Pirates
Derek Shelton used his time off after the Pirates fired him to present the Twins a better candidate
MLB: Playoffs-Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays
Mariners exercise 2026 option on closer Andrés Muñoz

Top Clips

nbc_csu_steelersdvscolts_251104.jpg
How did Steelers halt Colts’ offense in Week 9?
nbc_csu_draftkingsmidszn_251104.jpg
Simms reveals midseason NFL award picks
nbc_roto_stroud_251105.jpg
Fantasy fallout of Stroud’s injury for Texans

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_rtf_dogpicks_251105.jpg
Verge Ausberry’s promotion to athletic director made permanent by new LSU president, AP source says
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Pittsburgh Pirates
Derek Shelton used his time off after the Pirates fired him to present the Twins a better candidate
MLB: Playoffs-Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays
Mariners exercise 2026 option on closer Andrés Muñoz

Top Clips

nbc_csu_steelersdvscolts_251104.jpg
How did Steelers halt Colts’ offense in Week 9?
nbc_csu_draftkingsmidszn_251104.jpg
Simms reveals midseason NFL award picks
nbc_roto_stroud_251105.jpg
Fantasy fallout of Stroud’s injury for Texans

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Venus Williams plans to start 33rd straight pro season in Auckland in January

  
Published November 5, 2025 03:09 PM
Venus Williams

Sep 4, 2025; Flushing, NY, USA; Venus Williams greets the crowd in a presentation between games on day twelve of the 2025 U.S. Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Robert Deutsch/Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Venus Williams plans to play for a 33rd straight season on the WTA Tour, starting in Auckland in January.

Organizers of the ASB Classic in New Zealand said the 45-year-old Williams would feature at their Jan. 5-11 event.

It suggests the seven-time Grand Slam singles champion is preparing for the Australian Open later that month, a tournament she has twice lost in the final.

Williams made her pro tournament debut in 1994 in Oakland, California and has played at least two WTA events in each season since, the tour said.

She last played in singles at the U.S. Open in August, losing in three sets to 11th-seeded Karolina Muchova in the first round.

Ranked No. 570, Williams is five years older than the next oldest ranked players, Naoko Eto and Bethanie Mattek-Sands.