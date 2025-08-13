 Skip navigation
Venus Williams to get new Barbie as part of Inspiring Women collection

  
Published August 13, 2025 01:33 PM
Venus Williams

0009 follows through on a shot during the first round match between Venus Williams (USA) and Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (ESP) in the Cincinnati Open at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio, on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025. Bouzas Maneiro won in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4.

Sam Greene/The Enquirer/Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Venus Williams has a new Barbie, this one part of the dollmaker’s Inspiring Women collection.

Williams’ doll will celebrate the tennis great and pay equity champion with a doll wearing the uniform she wore while winning Wimbledon in 2007.

Williams’ win for the fifth of her seven grand slam titles was the first time a woman received equal prize money as the men at a top-level tournament.

The doll, suggested to retail for $38, will feature Williams in all white with a green gem necklace, wristband, racket and tennis ball.

Williams also had a Barbie doll released in May 2024 that highlighted nine trailblazing female athletes as part of Barbie’s 65th anniversary celebration.