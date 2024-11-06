 Skip navigation
Zheng Qinwen routs Jasmine Paolini to advance to semifinals at WTA Finals

  
Published November 6, 2024 01:10 PM
Zheng Qinwen

Sep 3, 2024; Flushing, NY, USA; Qinwen Zheng of China plays against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus on day nine of the U.S. Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-Imagn Images

Mike Frey/Mike Frey-Imagn Images

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Zheng Qinwen cruised to a 6-1, 6-1 win over Jasmine Paolini to reach the semifinals of the WTA Finals.

Zheng needed just over an hour to defeat Paolini in the match that decided the final qualifier from the Purple Group at the season-ending tournament for the top-ranked women’s players. Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka also advanced from the group.

It was Zheng’s fourth win in as many matches against the Italian. The 22-year-old Chinese had 12 aces and broke Paolini’s serve five times.

“It’s one of the best performances I had during this year,” Zheng said. “I’m really proud. I played in a really difficult group.”

Zheng is the youngest player to reach the semifinals in her first appearance at the WTA Finals since Petra Kvitova in 2011. It’s her seventh semifinal of the year and the first time she has beaten two top-10 opponents in the same tournament. She had defeated Elena Rybakina.

Zheng has won 30 matches since Wimbledon, clinching the Olympic gold medal in Paris and winning titles in Palermo and Tokyo.

She could become the second player to win the singles gold medal and reach the WTA Finals championship match in the same season since tennis returned to the Olympics in 1988, after Serena Williams in 2012.

Paolini finished the season 38-19, having made the finals of the French Open and Wimbledon.