How to watch the 2023 USFL Championships: TV Channel, live stream for Maulers vs Stallions

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Carson Foster takes leading man role at U.S. Swimming Championships
Coventry City v Luton Town: Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Final
Luton Town - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title
nbcs_edge_rfs_nickchubb_230629.jpg
Passing usage changes Chubb’s fantasy outlook

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Carson Foster takes leading man role at U.S. Swimming Championships
Coventry City v Luton Town: Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Final
Luton Town - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title
nbcs_edge_rfs_nickchubb_230629.jpg
Passing usage changes Chubb’s fantasy outlook

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

How to watch the 2023 USFL Championships: TV Channel, live stream for Maulers vs Stallions

  
Published June 27, 2023 09:06 AM
USFL: JUN 25 South Division Championship - Birmingham Stallions vs New Orleans Breakers

BIRMINGHAM, AL - JUNE 25: A general view of a USFL down marker during the USFL playoff game between the Birmingham Stallions and the New Orleans Breakers on June 25, 2023 at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After 10-weeks of incredible regular-season action and playoff games that left us on the edge of our seats, the 2023 USFL Championships are finally here. This Saturday, July 1 the Pittsburgh Maulers take on the defending USFL Champions, the Birmingham Stallions at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. Live coverage begins at 8:00 PM ET on NBC and Peacock . See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream the Pittsburgh Maulers vs Birmingham Stallions Championship game.

How to watch the 2023 USFL Championship: Pittsburgh Maulers vs Birmingham Stallions:

  • When: Saturday, July 1 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Peacock

2023 USFL Season Record Setting Players:

Earlier this week, the league named Houston Gamblers RB Mark Thompson and Michigan Panthers LB Frank Ginda the 2023 USFL Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year.

Click here to see which players made the 2023 All-USFL team.

How can I watch USFL games on Peacock ?

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports, sports shows, documentaries, classic matches, and more. You’ll also get tons of new & hit movies and TV shows, including Peacock Originals and current hits from NBC and Bravo. There’s always something new to discover.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here .

Check out these stories from NBC Sports’ Road to the USFL Kickoff Series: