How to watch the 2023 USFL Championships: TV Channel, live stream for Maulers vs Stallions

After 10-weeks of incredible regular-season action and playoff games that left us on the edge of our seats, the 2023 USFL Championships are finally here. This Saturday, July 1 the Pittsburgh Maulers take on the defending USFL Champions, the Birmingham Stallions at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. Live coverage begins at 8:00 PM ET on NBC and Peacock . See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream the Pittsburgh Maulers vs Birmingham Stallions Championship game.

How to watch the 2023 USFL Championship: Pittsburgh Maulers vs Birmingham Stallions:

When: Saturday, July 1 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, July 1 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio

Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

2023 USFL Season Record Setting Players:

Earlier this week, the league named Houston Gamblers RB Mark Thompson and Michigan Panthers LB Frank Ginda the 2023 USFL Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year.

8 games. 653 rushing yards. 14 rushing TDs.



Your 2023 Offensive Player of the Year is @USFLGamblers RB @InMarkWeTrust 🏆🎲 pic.twitter.com/pRb2qaZDvw — USFL (@USFL) June 28, 2023

With a league-leading 104 tackles and 4 Defensive Player of the Week honors, your 2023 Defensive Player of the Year is @USFLPanthers LB @frankginda05 🏆🐾 pic.twitter.com/rwgBQlDF09 — USFL (@USFL) June 28, 2023

Click here to see which players made the 2023 All-USFL team.

How can I watch USFL games on Peacock

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports, sports shows, documentaries, classic matches, and more. You’ll also get tons of new & hit movies and TV shows, including Peacock Originals and current hits from NBC and Bravo. There’s always something new to discover.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here .

Check out these stories from NBC Sports’ Road to the USFL Kickoff Series: