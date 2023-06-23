It All Comes Down to This: McLeod Bethel-Thompson on USFL journey ahead of playoffs

New Orleans Breakers’ QB McLeod Bethel-Thompson, 34, has everything riding on this season. The San Francisco, California native had his named etched into a starting quarterback position--something he’s been working towards for his entire professional career--after leading the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts to the Grey Cup championship in 2022. Yet he walked away from it all to start from the bottom and fight for a starting QB spot on first-time head coach John DeFillipo’s New Orleans Breakers’ roster. His motivation? Being closer to family and ultimately getting one step closer to playing in the NFL.

Despite successfully mustering through the highs and lows of the season, Bethel-Thompson says it’s “championship or bust”. The New Orleans Breakers are two games away from having their names forever carved into a piece of league history. Their first test will be against the defending champions, the Birmingham Stallions on Sunday . Only one team will advance to the 2023 USFL Championship Game taking place on NBC and Peacock , July 1.

Bethel-Thompson details why this year was such a gamble, the personal adversity he went through, and more below.



*This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

You’re two wins away from the USFL title. You’ve helped your team get here, leading the league in passing yards during the regular season - if you were to give me one word to sum up what this season has meant to you so far what would it be and why?

McLeod Bethel-Thompson: I think just one play at a time. I really appreciate this team. I love being a part of this team. I love being part of this group. It’s truly our defense, special teams, and our run game that’s really spurned the way this year. I’ve been riding the wave of this amazing team and how talented we are. Like you said, we are two wins away. I’m just so excited to get this team over the hump and to handle what we need to handle this week and push on towards the next week.

What has been the most challenging part of the season for you and why?

Bethel-Thompson: Obviously, the middle stretch. We went on a losing streak, and I wasn’t playing my best football. Life was kind of hitting me at all different angles. That was a good point of adversity. Every meaningful season has its tough patch. That’s something you have to go through, you have to find your inner strength, push through it, and then it means that you’re ready when crunch time comes around. This is crunch time and I’ve got to play my best ball at the right time so I’m excited for the opportunity.

You mentioned finding your inner strength. How have you been able to do that?

Bethel-Thompson: Sitting with family, appreciating my daughter, my wife, my mother and the support network that I have. Taking the moment to cherish their love and the little moments you have throughout the week. You can’t control results all the time. But you can definitely control your process and control the love that you’re pouring into people and the love that they’re pouring into you. It’s been great to enjoy the two things I love most and that’s family and football.

What has been the most rewarding part of the season so far?

Bethel-Thompson: Just getting to know another great group of humans that are playing the game they love and being close to family while I get to do it.

How would you describe the team dynamic of the New Orleans Breakers?

Bethel-Thompson: A lot of great characters who love to play football. They truly love the game and it shows in how they play. I think we’re a clutch team, we’ve got a big backbone, and we like playing with each other....I think we’re really talented along alongside that. I’m excited for us to put together a complete game and see how truly good we can be.

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - JUNE 10: Eli Stove #12 of the New Orleans Breakers celebrates a touchdown with Johnnie Dixon #2 and Lee Morris #5 of the New Orleans Breakers during the second half in the game against the Memphis Showboats at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium on June 10, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Jaden Powell/USFL/Getty Images for USFL) Getty Images for USFL

You’ve said, “what makes championship DNA is how you handle the locker room”. How have you built that brotherhood amongst your teammates?

Bethel-Thompson: We try to hang out as much as we can. It’s been a crazy fast season so I feel like I haven’t done it as much as I would like to. But we try to have O-line dinners and we get to hang out on the bus and soak up that time. It’s just a great group of people and we’re excited to just put together a complete game. We don’t feel like we’ve played well yet. So we want to put that together for all three sides of the ball for four quarters and see how good we can be.

You worked with Coach John DeFilippo during your time with the Eagles. I know he was one of the reasons you came to the league. What is it about him that drew you here and what has it been like being led by him?

Bethel Thompson: What really stands out is offensive mind. He has such a prolific, dynamic offense, and I got to see a glimpse of it when I was in Philly, then I got immersed in it here. The other thing is his passion for the game of football. He truly loves the game and he’s a football junkie. We share that in common and I’m excited to make his first-year head coaching debut a really successful one. We’ve got two more games to make that happen.

What would people be surprised to know about him?

Bethel-Thompson: I think just how quirky he is. They don’t get to see the Flip that just loves to laugh and crack jokes.

Family and ultimately getting closer to playing in the NFL were a big part of your decision to come to the USFL but I’ve heard you say, everything is betting on this year. For the people that don’t understand, can you explain the position you’re in and why this year was such a gamble for you?

Bethel-Thompson: For me to work so hard to be an established starter in the CFL was a really, really hard thing to do. There are only nine teams up there. There’s really good talent out there. I worked really hard to become a starter up there and to leave is crazy. It makes no sense to switch into a new league and a new environment where you have to compete to be the starter and fight every week. But I think it was the right challenge at the right time.

I don’t play the game for monetary reasons. I don’t play the game for fame. I play the game because I’m chasing my best self. This season put a huge amount of adversity I wasn’t expecting and I think that’s a good thing because it made me stronger. I truly believe if you listen to the game, it will teach you lessons in life. The adversity we face midseason, the adversity I faced on and off the field, puts me in a position that I know I’ll be a stronger person for my daughter down the road. I’ll be a stronger person when I do end up coaching and help other people with my lessons and try to have them not make the mistakes I made.

I’m really appreciative for the moment and attacking this journey. It would be so much sweeter if we got the last two [wins]. Hopefully, that’s the path we’re on and I’m riding the right wave.

What kind of adversity did you face on and off the field this season?

Bethel-Thompson: A lot of that is just personal stuff that everyone has. We’re football players on the field but we’re also people off the field. There’s a whole other side of life that hits you that you have to go home and deal with. It’s good and when they’re intermingling and when they’re feeding each other, it’s really positive. The biggest thing about this year is I didn’t let them fight each other. I’m living cohesively with both. If they’re all tying together at the right time, we’re going to play our best game on Sunday and take this thing to the next level.

From the time you left high school, you said “no one gave you the keys”. Last year you got to drive and led Toronto to the Grey Cup and then you leave a place where you could have had a Hall of Fame career in the CFL. Did you receive any criticism for your decision?

Bethel-Thompson: Oh, I’m sure I did. Not a ton to my face but I’m sure a lot of people had a whole bunch of criticism as to why I would do that. I’m just appreciating where I’m at and this opportunity that’s in front of us. I don’t listen to the outside voices. If I did, I’d be chasing my tail a bunch. I’m just focused on this week and playing a really good team, at the right time. These are the two best teams in the league. This is why you show up and why you do all the hard work.

You’ve said that the whole season would be a failure if you didn’t win the championship. Do you still feel that way? Have you had any moments this season where you felt, okay, this was worth it?

Bethel-Thompson: I think that’s why you’re constantly trying not to empty yourself along the way, but we play this game for one reason and that’s to raise the trophy at the end of the year...I do believe that is championship or bust. That’s why we show up. That’s why we we embark on all the hard work that we do so that we can etch ourselves in something that lasts forever. But we don’t do that in a way that shrinks us, you have to do that in a positive way.

It’s about building yourself up as a person on a daily basis. It’s not an all-or-nothing adventure, you’re filling your cup up each day to become a champion and raise the trophy. It doesn’t happen the other way around, you don’t win a championship and then become a champion. You become a champion and then you earn the right to to raise that trophy. So it’s just about taking it one day at a time and trying to get better each day.

Going back to putting it all on the line, have you felt any pressure going into games week-by-week? How have you handled it?

Bethel-Thompson: Of course, you feel pressure every weekend. You feel the most pressure when you aren’t playing your best and feel like you’re not performing. That middle stretch of the season was definitely a tough one of just not feeling like yourself out there. Like, what am I watching? That’s not who I am.

Sometimes you search for answers and you just have to come back to your center. That’s the challenge every week of football. It truly is a mental, physical and emotional process to know how much [the game] means to you and to be able to show up, play after play and not let it define you. I think that’s a lesson that you can take from football and transfer over to life as well.

If the Breakers win this year’s championship, this will be your second title in less than a year. I know it’s hard to say until you experience it but knowing everything you’ve walked through to get here, what award would mean more to you the Grey Cup or the USFL championship trophy?

Bethel-Thompson: Oh you can’t compare them. They’re two totally different journeys and they’re equally special. When I have that feeling we can talk again and I’ll let you know. But it would mean a lot to get these guys on this team to that championship level. There’s a lot of champions in this room. We’ve just got to play championship football.

Earlier on, you said the Breakers haven’t played their best football yet. What would that look like?

Bethel-Thompson: Domination. We feel we’re the best team in this league and when we put all three phases together, it’d be really fun to watch. I think we have the best defense in the league.

You’ve already faced the Birmingham Stallions twice this season. You’re 1-1 against them. From a game standpoint, what have been your biggest takeaways from your matchups against the defending USFL champions?

Bethel Thompson: They’re just a good football team. They’re in the right gap at the right time. They’re aggressive team and they hit you hard. They’re a total unit. A team you see as a worthy challenge. But we also know that we can handle them and we’re excited for the opportunity to go out and attack them on Sunday and impose our will on them. May the best team come out and win. We’re excited for that to be us.

Going back to one of your biggest motivations for playing in the league, the NFL, you’ve had opportunities with 5 different teams. What would finally getting that starting position mean to you?

Bethel-Thompson: It’d be great. Obviously, it’d be a new opportunity and a new challenge, embarking on a new adventure, which is what this is. It wouldn’t mean anything more than [the USFL]. I’ve come to realize that when you’re playing championship level football, it’s amazing at any level. I’m not depending on that. It’d be great to have that opportunity to go against the best of the best and I absolutely think I could do it, but I don’t need it. I’m just excited to play my best football these next two games and let the chips fall where they may. If GMs are interested, they’re interested, but it’s nothing I can control.

You’ve said in the past that you didn’t take full advantage of those opportunities. What have you learned and how have you evolved?

Bethel-Thompson: One, not being so beholden to the game and not needing it as much frees me up to play better football. The other thing is just prioritizing the right things in your life-- the rest, recovery, the game plan, your craft, and having that wisdom to create that little space between you and the game that you need to play your best.

As a quarterback, there’s so many things you have to think about on a play-to-play basis. Now I have the experience of thinking on more complex and deep levels which helps the team progress and win a game. Having that kind of experience in the game, but also that distance away from the game, those two in combination make me me more prepared than ever.

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA - MAY 27: McLeod Bethel-Thompson #1 of the New Orleans Breakers looks to pass during the first quarter against the Birmingham Stallions at Protective Stadium on May 27, 2023 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo by Stew Milne/USFL/Getty Images USFL) Getty Images USFL

Would you say those are things you learned during your time in the CFL? How did your time in there make you who you are today?

Bethel-Thompson: Definitely. It just gave me the experience to play the game. Early on in my career, I didn’t play enough to really have that so it was hugely beneficial in that. The CFL is also very challenging because it’s a really difficult game. It’s a hard on the quarterback with only two downs. As soon as you run the ball on first-down, you’re in third-down immediately. There is no warm up throw, there is no second-down throw away, you’re in third-down mode when you’re in second down up there. So it’s a harder game to play. It challenges you. The field is bigger. So that in combination, not only getting the game experience, but also playing a really difficult game of football, has made me a better player and I think it shows.

Family was a large part of the reason you decided to play in the USFL. Your partner Chinaka Hodge is a successful writer for Marvel. You’re both laying the groundwork for hard work and success for your daughter. What does it mean to you that Aziza gets to cheer both of you on?

Bethel-Thompson: It means the world. She’s such a cool kid. Everyday I get to see her she wakes up with an unbelievable attitude, a new insight, and creative things to say. I just want to be the best version of myself for her. When she was born I realized I’ve never wanted to show up for someone like I wanted to show up for Aziza. I’ve never wanted to be a better person than I want to be for Aziza. Then I realized, why am I just doing that for her? That’s how I should show up everywhere.

I’m just so honored that she’s in my life. I want to show her that I’m chasing my dreams and how I handled the good and hard times. She’s a daily inspiration and I’m so thankful for her.

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA - JUNE 04: McLeod Bethel-Thompson #1 of the New Orleans Breakers celebrates a win with his daughter following a game against the Michigan Panthers at Protective Stadium on June 04, 2023 in Birmingham, Alabama. The New Orleans Breakers won, 24-20. (Photo by Stew Milne/USFL/Getty Images for USFL) Getty Images for USFL

You’ve been playing football for over 20 years now. I know we talked a lot about how the NFL is obviously a huge career goal for you what has been the most rewarding part of this journey so far and what would you say is the biggest lesson you’ve learned along the way?

Bethel-Thompson: Wow, there there are too many lessons to name. But I think the biggest thing that I’ve learned overall is how important it is to be present. There’s so many things in life that can carry you away. When you’re too far in the future, that’s anxiety. When you’re too far in the past, it’s a level of regret. So as much as you can, be in the moment, right here. Don’t let your emotions or your thoughts cloud your brain and how powerful being in the present is.

How has the USFL impacted your life?

Bethel-Thompson: It’s great. It’s been the next challenge. it’s been a really challenging season with highs and lows. We started really well and dipped down and now we’re on the way back up. It’s made me cherish the important things in life that we see. In Birmingham, Alabama, part of the world I never would have been to without this, so it’s been a really good journey. I think it’d be that much sweeter once we win these next two games...I’m just appreciative of where I am, where my feet are right now, and the first person I am right now.

What has the conversation in the locker room been like in the midst of those highs and lows? How have you guys been able to keep your eyes forward?

Bethel-Thompson: That’s the great thing about this team. You don’t need to worry, everyone just pulls the rope. You don’t panic, we’re not results oriented. We love the game of football and we’re showing up for the man next to us. We all have our selfish goals. We all are here for different reasons. But those goals are so tightly knitted with our team goals that we know how to show up. We know how to have a strong backbone and we believe in each other.

I’m excited for this team to put it together and get that that celebration feeling in that locker room. There’s nothing better.

You heard Coach, PUMP THE MUSIC UP 😤



WE’RE GOING TO PLAYOFFS. SEE YOU IN BHAM. RIDE THE WAVE BABY 🌊🌊🌊 pic.twitter.com/aI0L0RvPQE — New Orleans Breakers (@USFLBreakers) June 18, 2023

Alright it’s time for our speed round. Finish this sentence I’m not ready for game day without..

Bethel-Thompson: Food.

Game-day hype song?

Bethel-Thompson: Nothing hype. I’ve got to slow myself down so it’s always something calm that puts me right in the zone.

Most embarrassing song on your playlist?

Bethel-Thompson: There’s some weird stuff on my playlist so probably the whole thing.

Guilty pleasure show?

Bethel-Thompson: Ted Lasso.

Would you rather have a pause button in your life or a rewind button in your life? What moment would you pause/rewind to?

Bethel-Thompson: Probably rewind. I would rewind back to preseason game 3 in 2015 against the Chicago Bears, right before halftime.

Why?

Bethel-Thompson: I don’t know. I would have changed what I did on that next play.

Your life is on the line and you need to sing karaoke to defend it – what song from your “weird playlist” are you picking?

Bethel-Thompson: “I will survive”

Who from your team is most likely to have their own reality show?

Bethel-Thompson: Johnnie Dixon.

Which New Orleans Breaker is most likely to cancel plans last minute?

Bethel-Thompson: All of us.

Which Breaker is most likely to survive a horror movie?

Bethel-Thompson: Marcus Tatum. Our left tackle.

