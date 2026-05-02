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2026 Kentucky Derby: The Puma scratched - updated full field, updated odds, analysis, prediction
World Relays
World Relays 2026: U.S. qualifies for three World Championships relays, Jamaica gets world record
152nd Kentucky Oaks
The Puma scratched from 152nd Kentucky Derby due to swelling in his leg

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Ballard sent off for pulling Arokodare’s hair
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Bueno heads Wolves level at 1-1 with Sunderland
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Mukiele puts Sunderland 1-0 ahead of Wolves

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kentucky_derby_primer_art.jpg
2026 Kentucky Derby: The Puma scratched - updated full field, updated odds, analysis, prediction
World Relays
World Relays 2026: U.S. qualifies for three World Championships relays, Jamaica gets world record
152nd Kentucky Oaks
The Puma scratched from 152nd Kentucky Derby due to swelling in his leg

Top Clips

nbc_pl_xhakaredcard_260502.jpg
Ballard sent off for pulling Arokodare’s hair
nbc_pl_goalwol1sun1_260502.jpg
Bueno heads Wolves level at 1-1 with Sunderland
nbc_pl_goalsun1wol0_260502.jpg
Mukiele puts Sunderland 1-0 ahead of Wolves

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Best bets for 'magnificent day' at Kentucky Derby

May 2, 2026 11:12 AM
Drew Dinsick breaks down the Kentucky Derby from all betting angles on the day of action at Churchill Downs.

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_xhakaredcard_260502.jpg
03:50
Ballard sent off for pulling Arokodare’s hair
nbc_pl_goalwol1sun1_260502.jpg
01:02
Bueno heads Wolves level at 1-1 with Sunderland
nbc_pl_goalsun1wol0_260502.jpg
01:10
Mukiele puts Sunderland 1-0 ahead of Wolves
nbc_pl_bregoalone_260502.jpg
01:18
Mavropanos’ own goal gives Bees lead over West Ham
nbc_pl_bregoaltwo_260502.jpg
03:03
Thiago’s penalty doubles Brentford’s lead
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01:42
Osula heads Newcastle 1-0 in front of Brighton
nbc_pl_newgoal2_260502.jpg
01:15
Burn doubles Newcastle’s lead against Brighton
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_260502.jpg
01:20
Hinshelwood blasts Brighton within one of Magpies
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04:33
Team USA powers to men’s 4x100 qualifier victory
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03:44
Team USA drops to 5th in women’s 4x100 qualifier
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04:53
Team USA holds on to win mixed 4x400 qualifier
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02:45
Jamaica sets WR in mixed 4x100 qualifying heat
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Team USA races to mixed 4x100 relay qualifier win
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HLs: Craftsman Truck Series Texas Motor Speedway
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Timberwolves come up clutch against Nuggets
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2026 Kentucky Oaks trophy presentation
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Brown: Always a Runner is ‘very resilient’
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01:22
Ortiz: I like the way Always a Runner works
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Always a Runner surges to Kentucky Oaks win
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Who gets biggest legacy boost from a Finals win?
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Will 76ers pounce on predictable Celtics offense?
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Expect Murray-Broyles, LeBron to roll in Game 6s
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How do Nuggets move forward after playoff letdown?
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‘Hard to put a cap on’ Knicks after crushing Hawks
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Will winner of West take the NBA Final too?
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Imaginationthelady wins Edgewood Stakes by a head
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Scheffler: I gave myself a lot of looks
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47
Young: I’m not uncomfortable with a lead
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01:59
HLs: PGA Tour Cadillac Championship, Round 2
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Shred the Gnar rides winning wave in La Troienne