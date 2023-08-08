 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400
Winners, losers after Michigan Cup race
MLB London Series - Chicago Cubs v St. Louis Cardinals
Pickups of the Day: Tick-Tauch Goes The Clock
Tennis: Mubadala Citi DC Open
Coco Gauff wins in Washington for her fourth title; Dan Evans wins the men’s final

Top Clips

ramsnfcwestbte.jpg
How to bet the Rams during the 2023 season
spainwomensworldcup.jpg
Women’s World Cup favorites shift with USWNT loss
nbc_yahoo_winn_230807_1920x1080_2253080643602.jpg
Winn could become a viable fantasy asset

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400
Winners, losers after Michigan Cup race
MLB London Series - Chicago Cubs v St. Louis Cardinals
Pickups of the Day: Tick-Tauch Goes The Clock
Tennis: Mubadala Citi DC Open
Coco Gauff wins in Washington for her fourth title; Dan Evans wins the men’s final

Top Clips

ramsnfcwestbte.jpg
How to bet the Rams during the 2023 season
spainwomensworldcup.jpg
Women’s World Cup favorites shift with USWNT loss
nbc_yahoo_winn_230807_1920x1080_2253080643602.jpg
Winn could become a viable fantasy asset

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

49ers talent has them as favorites of the NFC West

August 7, 2023 10:46 PM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the superb talent of the San Francisco 49ers and why they are favorites to win the NFC West.