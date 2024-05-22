 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Seattle Mariners at New York Yankees
Yankees’ Schmidt thinks he tipped pitch that Mariners’ Moore hit for go-ahead, 2-run homer
2023 NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championship
Stanford vs. UCLA in Pac-12 final at NCAA women’s golf championships
nbc_oht_shoedealsandmarket_240418.jpg
Caitlin Clark signs multiyear deal with Wilson Sporting Goods for signature basketball line

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btecyyoungs_240521.jpg
Injury history impacting Sale’s Cy Young candidacy
nbc_roto_bteeconffinals_240521.jpg
Timberwolves, Celtics even match in NBA Finals
nbc_golf_gc_prewomensfinalanalysis_240521.jpg
Can underdog UCLA top dominant Stanford?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Seattle Mariners at New York Yankees
Yankees’ Schmidt thinks he tipped pitch that Mariners’ Moore hit for go-ahead, 2-run homer
2023 NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championship
Stanford vs. UCLA in Pac-12 final at NCAA women’s golf championships
nbc_oht_shoedealsandmarket_240418.jpg
Caitlin Clark signs multiyear deal with Wilson Sporting Goods for signature basketball line

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btecyyoungs_240521.jpg
Injury history impacting Sale’s Cy Young candidacy
nbc_roto_bteeconffinals_240521.jpg
Timberwolves, Celtics even match in NBA Finals
nbc_golf_gc_prewomensfinalanalysis_240521.jpg
Can underdog UCLA top dominant Stanford?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Analyzing the French Open Men's favorites

May 22, 2024 06:00 AM
Bet the Edge previews the men's side of the 2024 French Open, analyzing the betting market for Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic to win the event.
Up Next
nbc_roto_btecyyoungs_240521.jpg
4:42
Injury history impacting Sale’s Cy Young candidacy
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bteeconffinals_240521.jpg
4:58
Timberwolves, Celtics even match in NBA Finals
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btefomen_240521.jpg
6:44
Analyzing the French Open Men’s favorites
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btewconffinals_240520.jpg
5:36
What to expect from Timberwolves vs. Mavericks
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btewomensfo_240520.jpg
4:40
Swiatek a clear favorite ahead of French Open
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btenhl_240519.jpg
8:03
Under for Oilers-Canucks Game 7 an intriguing bet
Now Playing
celtics_pacers.jpg
6:40
Examining Pacers chances to compete with Celtics
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btethundermavs_240516.jpg
6:00
Twists and turns in Thunder-Mavs confound
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btescheduleimpressions_240516.jpg
5:49
Betting takeaways from 2024 NFL schedule release
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bteramslions_240516.jpg
3:30
Rams could feel Donald’s absence vs. Lions
Now Playing